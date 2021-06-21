Europe Flaxseeds Market 2021: Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Europe Flaxseeds Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The Europe flaxseeds market is currently experiencing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Flaxseeds refer to edible seeds that are procured from the Linum plant. These seeds are widely available in the form of milled (ground) flaxseed, flaxseed oil, and whole flaxseed. Flaxseeds contain a rich amount of dietary fibers, antioxidants, lignans, omega-3 fatty acids, polyunsaturated fatty acids, etc. As a result, these seeds help in mitigating the risk of cancer, maintaining cholesterol levels, treating gastrointestinal ailments, lowering blood pressure, etc. Flaxseeds are widely utilized in the preparation of bakery products, cereals, dietary supplements, energy bars, animal feed, etc.

Market Trends:

In Europe, the rising consumer health concerns towards the high prevalence of various lifestyle-based disorders, including diabetes, obesity, chronic indigestion, hypertension, etc., are primarily driving the demand for flaxseeds. Furthermore, the expanding food and beverages sector, along with the growing popularity of ready-to-eat nutritional grains, particularly among the working population, is also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the emerging trend of veganism has changed the consumer preferences from meat-based food products towards plant-sourced alternatives with similar protein content, such as flaxseeds. Besides this, the escalating demand for organic and clean-label product variants is expected to bolster the market for flaxseed in Europe over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Seed Type

Brown Flax Seed

Golden Flax Seed

Breakup by Product Type:

Milled (Ground) Flaxseed

Whole Flaxseed

Flaxseed Oil

Breakup by Application:

Food

Bakery Products and Cereal

Supplements and Energy Bars

Meal Powders

Animal Food

Others

Breakup by Country:

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AgMotion, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation

CanMar Foods

Cargill Incorporated

Dicks’ Seed

LLC

Farmers Elevator Grain and Supply Association of New Bavaria

Grain Millers, Inc

Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC

Healthy Oilseeds, LLC

Linwoods (NI) Limited (John Woods (Lisglyn) Limited)

Richardson International Limited (Richardson

James & Sons, Limited), Simosis International

Sunnyville Farms Ltd

TA Foods Ltd.

