North America Bath Soap Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Key Players, Industry Demand and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “North America Bath Soap Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America bath soap market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Bath soaps are personal care products made from a combination of alkalis, such as caustic potash and caustic soda. They assist in removing dirt and debris, unclogging pores, and conditioning the skin. They also aid in maintaining the overall hygiene and odor of the body. At present, bath soaps are available in the form of bar, powder, flakes or liquid across the North American region.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-bath-soap-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing awareness about personal hygiene and grooming among the masses represents one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth in the North American region. Apart from this, leading players are introducing eco-friendly product variants with natural ingredients, such as sea salt. They are also providing refill and biodegradable packaging options, which is strengthening the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the easy accessibility of these products in supermarkets and hypermarkets is projected to fuel the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the North America bath soap market on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel and country.

Market by Product Type Premium Products Mass Products

Market by Form Solid Bath Soaps Liquid Bath Soaps

Market by Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Pharmacies Specialty Stores Online Stores Others

Market by Country United States Canada Mexico



Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the North America bath soap market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-bath-soap-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800