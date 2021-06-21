Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Growth: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market size to reach a value of US$ 4.91 Billion by 2026.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) refers to a chronic lung disease that causes the buildup of scar tissues in the lungs. This condition hinders the oxygen-carrying functionality of the lungs, thus resulting in breathing difficulties. IPF is diagnosed through various chest imaging evaluations, including lung biopsies, antibody tests, and pulmonary function tests. It can be treated through anti-fibrotic drugs and supportive treatment options, such as oxygen therapy and palliative care.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of fibrotic diseases, especially in the geriatric population, and a rise in the cigarette smoking population are majorly fueling the global IPF treatment market growth. Additionally, increasing health consciousness amongst consumers and the rising awareness regarding the effective prevention and management strategies of IPF are further supporting the market growth. Moreover, rising investments in improving the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities for introducing novel medicines for IPF are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AdAlta Pty Ltd., Angion Biomedica Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Fibrogen Inc., Galapagos NV, Liminal BioSciences Inc., Medicinova Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG and Vectura Group Plc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, drug class and end user.

Breakup by Drug Class:

MAPK Inhibitors

Tyrosine Inhibitors

Autotaxin Inhibitors

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: United States, Canada Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Other Middle East and Africa



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

