Canada Robotic Fruit Picker Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Canada Robotic Fruit Picker Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The Canada robotic fruit picker market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Robotic fruit pickers are the automated machines that help in picking fruits from plants. These devices determine the location of the plants along with the size, number, and position of fruits by surveying the field. Robotic fruit pickers are widely utilized by farmers to enhance the yield quality, reduce reliance on manual labor, increase overall productivity, etc. Owing to these benefits, they find extensive fruit picking applications across nurseries, greenhouses, orchards, etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/canada-robotic-fruit-picker-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

In Canada, the growing trend of farm mechanization along with the rising penetration of agricultural robots is currently driving the market for robotic fruit pickers. Furthermore, the increasing labor costs for thinning, pruning, trellising, netting, etc., are also escalating the need for autonomous farm solutions, such as robotic fruit pickers. Additionally, the Canadian government is providing subsidies and training programs for encouraging the adoption of automated machinery, such as robotic fruit pickers, among farmers. Besides this, the rising integration of robotic fruit pickers with various advanced technologies, such as thermal sensing, growth sensing, Artificial Neural Network, etc., is also bolstering the market growth in Canada. Moreover, several key market players are introducing innovative software applications for precision targeting and localization of fruits, which are expected to further strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Type:

Automatic Fruit Picker

Semi-Automatic Fruit Picker

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Breakup by Application:

Orchards

Greenhouses

Nurseries

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/canada-robotic-fruit-picker-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, the published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

Europe robotic lawn market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-robotic-lawn-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800