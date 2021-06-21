OTP Hardware Authentication Market Report 2021: Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “OTP Hardware Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global OTP hardware authentication market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during (2021-2026).

One-time-password (OTP) hardware authentication refers to a security approach that ensures alphanumeric characters are automatically validated with an authentication server. It produces single-use passwords and PIN codes, which are part of two-factor authentication, followed by multi-factor authentication using various hardware devices. Hardware tokens are considered a reliable alternative for authenticated user login, which plays a vital role in securing the application when combined with the correct tokenization system.

Market Trends:

The global OTP hardware authentication market is primarily driven by the increasing number of internet-based transactions. There are portable hardware devices that eliminate the need for external software for identity management. It validates one login session with the help of a primary password or a one-time passcode. OTP hardware authentication prevents the theft of information stored in the form of digital records in the database, making it impossible to reconstruct, decrypt, and manipulate. As a result, it finds extensive application acrossBFSI, government, healthcare, and gaming, industries. Furthermore, various government and regulatory bodies are making it mandatory to use OTP authentication, thereby propelling market growth across the globe.

Breakup by Product Type:

USB Tokens

SIM Tokens

Mini Tokens

Others

Breakup by Type:

Connected

Disconnected

Contactless

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Commercial Security

Transportation

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Authenex Inc.

Deepnet Security

Dell EMC

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Feitian Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fortinet Inc.

HID Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB)

Microcosm Ltd.

One Identity LLC

OneSpan Inc.

RSA Security LLC (Symphony Technology Group)

SafeNet, Inc.

Securemetric Berhad

Symantec Corporation (Broadcom Inc.)

Thales Group

Yubico Inc.

