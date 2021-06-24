Smart Cities Market By Size, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Forecast – 2027

The Smart Cities Market size was valued at USD 98.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% from 2021 to 2027.

A smart city is a well-connected city that utilizes various information and communication technologies to share information with the people and improve the quality of government services as well as the welfare of citizens. The technology has been widely adopted in recent years to improve public safety, from monitoring high-crime areas to improving emergency preparedness through sensors.

Market Segments

By Focus Area

Smart Transportation

Smart Buildings

Smart Utilities

Smart Citizen Services

By Smart Buildings Solution

Type

Solutions

Services

By Smart Citizen Services

Public safety

Smart healthcare

Smart education

Smart Street Lighting

e-Governance

Key Players

The smart cities market comprises key solution and service providers, Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), Intel, (US), NEC (Japan), GE (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Oracle (US), SAP SE (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), Google(US), AWS(US), AT&T(US), Nokia(Finland), Vodafone (UK), Itron (US), Verizon (US), Accenture(Ireland), TCS (India), and Alibaba (China).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Smart Cities industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Smart Cities Market Report

1. What was the Smart Cities Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Smart Cities Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Cities Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Smart Cities market.

The market share of the global Smart Cities market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Smart Cities market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Smart Cities market.

