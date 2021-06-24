Food Additives Market 2021 Recent Scope, Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

The Food Additives Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Food Additives Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Food additives are certain ingredients added to various food products such as bakery goods, confectionaries, beverages, ready-to-eat meals, etc. to enhance their taste, flavor, color, texture, shelf life, and safety. These food additives are natural as well as synthetic. Salt, sugar, oils, spices, vinegar, etc., are some of the natural food additives used since centuries to add flavor and help in preservation of food.

Top Key Players:- Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, Kerry Group, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Novozymes A/S, Kalsec Inc.

Rising consumption of packaged food products and beverages and growing usage of food additives in various food product to preserve them and enhance their palatability are the crucial factors driving the market growth. Various government and other regulatory bodies have mandated the use of food additives at permissible levels in certain food products to ensure food safety is also expected to further propel the demand for food additives over the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Specialty Food Additives, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global food additives market is segmented into type, category, and application. By type, the food additives market is bifurcated into hydrocolloids, antioxidants, sweeteners, colors, preservatives, flavors & flavor enhancers, and others. By category, the food additives market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. By application, the food additives market is bifurcated into bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, RTC & RTD foods, breakfast cereals, sauces, dressings & condiments, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Food Additives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Food Additives market in these regions.

