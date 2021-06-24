Digital Signage Software Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

The Digital Signage Software Market is expected to attain a market size of $9.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Digital signage, also known as dynamic signage, is an electronic screen that advertises content, broadcast data, TV programs, and other content. These displays have changed the classic small and microdisplay screens with large wall-size LED and the LCD screen displays utilized in many industries. Digital signage utilizes several technologies, especially LEDs and LCDs. It is found in both private and public places such as retail stores, restaurants, corporate environments, etc. They are designed for implementations where vendors need to satisfy their customers and audiences with a wider viewing angle and get maximum efficiency out of their marketing messages.

Market Segments

By Type

Edge Server Software

Content Management System

Others

Key Players

The digital signage software market is dominated by Signagelive (UK), Scala Inc. (US), Broadsign International LLC (Canada), Omnivex Corporation (Canada), and Navori (Switzerland).

