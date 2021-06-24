Automotive Wheel Market By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions, and Forecast – 2027

Automotive Wheel Market size valued at USD 121 billion in 2019 and is estimated to exhibit over 5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

Wheels are an essential part of automobiles that are directly connected to the automobile industry. The wheels must be strong enough to support the weight of the vehicle and withstand the forces resulting from the operation. A car wheel is a component that rotates and transmits the drive from the axle to the road. It also provides a means for attaching tires. A car wheel consists of a rim, spokes, and hub.

Market Segments

By Material

Aluminum

Steel Wheels

Magnesium

Carbon Fiber

By Product

Regular

High Performance

By End-use

OEM

Aftermarket

Key Players

The key automotive wheel market participants include Maxion Wheels, Trelleborg AB, CLN Group, Mefro, Otto Fuchs, Jantsa, Starco, ALCAR Holding, Titan Europe, and SuperAlloy Industrial Company.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Wheel industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Wheel Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Wheel Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Wheel Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Wheel Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Wheel market.

The market share of the global Automotive Wheel market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Wheel market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Wheel market.

