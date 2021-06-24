COVID-19 Impact on 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6.3% during 2021-2027. Key upcoming/trending technologies and products in the global market include heterogeneous 3D integration, hybrid memory cubes, computing and data centers, and 2D block assembly into 3D chips. This report provides a detailed analysis of the 3D IC and 2.5D IC market based on packaging technology, application, end-user industry and region.

A 3D IC (three-dimensional integrated circuit) is a package in which multiple layers of silicon wafers are stalked together with electronic components using through-silicon vias (TSV), whereas a 2.5-dimensional integrated circuit (2.5D IC) is a package. It uses active electronic components (such as dies or chips) laminated to an interposer via conductive bumps or TSVs.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Packaging Technology:

3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging

3D TSV

2.5D

By Application:

Logic

Imaging & optoelectronics

Memory

MEMS/Sensors

LED

Power, analog & mixed signal, RF, photonics

By End-user Industry:

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Industry sector

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Smart technologies

Medical devices

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market.

The market share of the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market Report

What was the 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

