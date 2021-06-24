Compounding Pharmacies Market 2028 Size, Share, Trend and Forecast By US Compounding Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, Fagron, Inc.

The compounding pharmacies market was valued at US$ 9,442.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14,995.1 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The major factors driving to the growth of the market are the drug shortage crisis across the world, benefits associated with compounded medications, and increasing adoption of customized medicine (personalized medicine). However, product recalls and stringent regulatory requirements are restricting the Compounding Pharmacies market growth. Compounding pharmacy’s or compound pharmacy’s role is to mix ingredients as per patients’ needs and manufacture drugs that are not commercially available. Compounding pharmacies are essential in cases of limited dosage strengths and dosage forms, drug allergies to certain ingredients, pediatrics, chemotherapy, and veterinary medicine. Further, compounded medicines enhance pharmacist contribution to developing and implementing patient therapeutic plans and provide customized medications of high pharmaceutical quality.

Compounding Pharmacies Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Fagron, Inc.

Elixir Compounding Pharmacy

Avella specialty pharmacy

B. Braun Melsungen AG

PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Belle Santé Diagnostic & Therapeutic Institute Pvt. Ltd

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

Vertisis Custom Pharmacy

US Compounding Inc

Compounding Pharmacies Market – by Product

Oral Medications

Topical Medications

Suppositories

Others

Compounding Pharmacies Market – by Therapeutic Area

Pain Medications

Hormone Replacement Therapies (HRT)

Dermatological Applications

Others

The US is encountering a rapid drug shortage, which has caused difficulties for health care facilities, clinicians, patients, and federal regulators. Challenges in manufacturing, acquisition of raw materials, regulatory issues, and business arrangements, as well as disruptions in the supply chain are the major factors causing drug shortage. According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, drug shortages can negatively affect drug therapy and cause delay in medical procedures resulting in medication errors. Drug shortages range from simple medicines, such as buffered aspirin, to life-saving medications—such as cancer antibiotics and cancer chemotherapy agents—and emergency medications, such as epinephrine.

