Capacity Management Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Growth Insight, and Future Forecast – 2027

Capacity Management Market was valued at USD 603.30 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.65 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2021 to 2027.

Capacity management is the process of controlling the utilization of information technology (IT) resources (human, natural, and capital resources). The main goal is to ensure that organizational resources such as manufacturing, labor, office space, inventory, raw materials, technology, and equipment are the right size to meet the business needs of today and tomorrow in a cost-effective manner. Capacity management has a common interpretation described in the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework. ITIL version 3 shows capacity management consisting of three sub-processes: service capacity management, component capacity management, and business capacity management. It is a tool that helps Intake and Output (I&O) teams plan and optimize their IT tools and infrastructure, and also balances the use of external and cloud service providers.

Market Segments

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical

Telecom

Information Technology (IT)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Hospitality

Government and public

Key Players

Some of the key players influencing the capacity management market are IBM Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, NETAPP, Riverbed Technology, Teoco Corporation, VMware, Inc., Turbonomic, Inc., Teamquest Corporation, and Idera, Inc. among others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Capacity Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Capacity Management Market Report

1. What was the Capacity Management Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Capacity Management Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Capacity Management Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Capacity Management market.

The market share of the global Capacity Management market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Capacity Management market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Capacity Management market.

