Edge AI Software Market Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

The Global Edge AI Software Market size is projected to reach USD 3363.7 Million by 2027, from USD 713.4 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software is a combination of edge computing technology and machine learning. This AI software automatically transforms raw data into motion or events, predictions, and insights without costly data and big data analysis. The software tools provided are in the form of frameworks and software development kits that provide the benefits of merging AI capabilities and software applications. In this edge AI software, AI algorithms are processed on hardware devices with the help of sensors and signals. Adoption of this system reduces the likelihood of staying connected in real-time as the system detects connections and makes decisions dynamically.

Market Segments

By Data Source:

Video and Image Recognition

Speech Recognition

Biometric Data

Sensor Data

Mobile Data

By Application:

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring And Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

Energy Management

Key Players

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Google

TIBCO

Cloudera

Nutanix

Foghorn Systems

SWIM.AI

Anagog

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Edge AI Software industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Edge AI Software Market Report

1. What was the Edge AI Software Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Edge AI Software Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Edge AI Software Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Edge AI Software market.

The market share of the global Edge AI Software market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Edge AI Software market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Edge AI Software market.

