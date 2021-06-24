Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global integrated traffic system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The factors such as the rising adoption of traffic management systems by major players in various cities are to drive the global integrated traffic systems market growth. For instance, in June 2020, Cubic Corp. has announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract by the Yucatan State Government to install advanced traffic control technology in Merida, Mexico. Cubic collaborated with Vixionere SAPI de C.V. to install the Trafficware ATMS central transport management platform, controllers, and Transit Signal Priority program, which uses and integrates Cubic’s NextBus real-time platform at all project integrations. About 50 intersections have now been equipped with Cubic’s SynchroGreen Adaptive Signal Control module.

In September 2020, Global Traffic Technologies, LLC, a traffic signal priority control systems company, has announced the launch of its smart city platform for mobility management – Opticom 360. It uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide an integrated suite of fleet management applications, including vehicle location, driver performance, and a variety of options to boost productivity and safety, such as traffic signal priority control. It transforms the public sector by combining a smart city version of traffic signal priority monitoring and end-to-end fleet management capabilities on a single connected cloud network. The key features of the solution include:

Real-time vehicle and driver monitoring

End-to-end fleet management with a function that increases driver and fleet safety

Through it emergency vehicles able to request a green light, which will result in a 25% quicker response time and a 70% reduction in intersection crashes

Reduce travel time for non-emergency municipal and/or transit vehicles by allowing them to request a longer green or a shorter (opposing) red light while reducing traffic disruption.

However, transportation is a major factor for smart cities. In India, there is around 100 smart cities project and in the further second version, it is targeting to include other cities also. Thus, the key player’s adoption of traffic management systems in various cities and also installation of a new solution for a smart city is driving the growth of the market.

Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market Report Segment

By Function

Traffic Control

Traffic Monitoring

Information Provisions

By Hardware

Display Boards

Sensors

Surveillance Cameras

Radars

Smart Traffic Lights

Interface Boards

By Sensors Type

Infrared Sensors

Weigh-In-Motion Sensors (Force Sensor)

Acoustic Sensors

o Road Condition Sensors

o Visibility Sensors

o thermal Mapping Sensors

o Wind Speed Sensors

o Inductive Loop Detectors

Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

