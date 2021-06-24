Caprolactam Market Business Overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast – 2027

The Caprolactam Market is estimated to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2018 to USD 15.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Caprolactum is a type of organic compound used in the production of nylon 6 fibers and resins. Due to their tensile strength, chemical and oil resistance, good elasticity, and low hygroscopicity, nylon 6 fibers and nylon 6 resins have increased in demand in the automotive and textile industries. Many automakers are replacing caprolactum with nylon 6 due to its high temperature and chemical resistance. It is also used in electrical and electronic equipment such as circuit breakers, contactors, connectors, and switchgear. It is because of its low weight and high electrical insulation compared to metal tubes.

Market Segments

By Raw Material: Cyclohexane, Phenol, and Toluene

By Application: Nylon 6 Fiber, and Nylon 6 Resin

By End-Use Industry: Textile, Industrial Fibers, Engineering Plastics, Carpet Fibers, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, and Others

Key Players

Some of the other key companies present in the industry include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UBE Industries, Ltd., DSM, Capro Co., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, and LANXESS AG.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Caprolactam industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Caprolactam Market Report

1. What was the Caprolactam Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Caprolactam Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Caprolactam Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Caprolactam market.

The market share of the global Caprolactam market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Caprolactam market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Caprolactam market.

