Global Liver Cancer Treatment Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The global liver cancer treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rising change in lifestyle of people such as consumption of alcohol, rising prevalence of liver cancer cases, increasing awareness for the treatment of cancer, and rising FDA approvals, are driving the liver cancer treatment market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the WHO data, globally, in 2020, there were around 905,677 (4.7%) new liver cancer cases and 830,180 (8.3%) deaths due to liver cancer.

In March 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s liver cancer drug combination. Patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), one of the most aggressive and widespread forms of liver cancer, will receive the Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) drug treatment. Apart from it, in March 2020, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, has announced that it has received the US FDA approval for orphan drug designation (ODD) to Dicerna’s DCR-A1AT for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency. A1AT deficiency is a hereditary condition that can lead to lung and liver disease. Children with the disease’s liver manifestations may experience jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes) and scar tissue formation in the liver (cirrhosis). Adults with liver disease can develop cirrhosis, progress to liver failure, or develop hepatocellular carcinoma, a form of liver cancer.

Furthermore, in December 2018, AVEO Oncology has announced a partnership with AstraZeneca to evaluate the efficacy of the company’s drugs. In a Phase 1/2 trial, AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), was used in conjunction with AVEO’s FOTIVDA(tivozanib), an oral, and highly-selective vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGFR-TKI) in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or liver cancer. However, the demand for the treatment of cancers, new drugs, FDA approvals, and device launches, and the increasing prevalence of cancer patients could impede the global liver cancer diagnosis and treatment market over the coming years.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Liver Cancer Treatment Market Report Segment

By Treatment

Liver Cancer Surgery

Tumor Ablation

Embolization Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers

Global Liver Cancer Treatment Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

