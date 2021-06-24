Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis Market 2021: Top Industry Players, Growth Report to 2027

The global non-invasive cancer diagnosis market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rising prevalence of cancer cases such as breast cancer, lung cancer, blood cancer, among others, increasing awareness for the treatment of cancer, and rising FDA approvals, are driving the non-invasive cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the US Breast Cancer Statistics, around 49,290 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer are estimated to diagnose in 2021. As per the American Cancer Society, around new cases of lung cancer 235,760 (119,100 in men and 116,660 in women), and deaths of around 131,880 due to lung cancer (69,410 in men and 62,470 in women) estimated in the US in 2021.

Further, in December 2020, Hologic, Inc., a medical technology company that majorly focuses on improving women’s health, had announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Genius AI Detection technology. The Genius AI Detection technology is a deep learning-based program that aids radiologists in detecting subtle possible cancers in tomosynthesis images of the breast. Besides, in May 2019, Novartis AG had announced that the US Food and Drug Administration, approved Piqray (alpelisib, formerly BYL719) in combination with fulvestrant for the treatment of postmenopausal women, and men, advanced or metastatic breast cancer. In September 2020, the Progranulin ELISA kit from A&G Pharmaceuticals Inc. was used to examine the relationship between progranulin serum level and disease status and survival in patients with metastatic breast cancer. However, the demand for the treatment of cancers, new drugs, and FDA approvals, and the increasing prevalence of cancer patients could impede the global non-invasive cancer diagnosis market over the coming years.

Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis Market Report Segment

By Type

Blood Cancer

Solid Tumors

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By Techniques

Clinical Chemistry

Immunochemistry/Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Other Clinical Instruments

Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

