Global Peripheral Arterial Diseases (PAD) Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The global peripheral arterial disease (PAD) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rising change in lifestyle of people such as lack of physical activity, rise in smoking, and consumption of tobacco, and increasing diabetes contributes towards an increase in the incidence rate of PAD which would stimulate the growth of peripheral arterial disease market globally. The rising prevalence of PAD disease, increasing awareness for the treatment, rising FDA approvals, and increasing geriatric population is driving the peripheral arterial disease market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the United Nations, in 2019 the population with an age of 65 years or above was 9% across the globe. Besides, as per the National Institute of Health, the PAD prevalence across the globe is around 202 million.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/peripheral-arterial-diseases-market

In September 2020, AngioDynamics, Inc. a provider of minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, has announced the launch of Auryon Atherectomy System, an FDA approved innovative technology for the treatment of PAD including Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) and In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). Besides, in October 2020, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. has announced the submission of a New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new indication to expand the use of XARELTO (rivaroxaban) in patients with PAD. This advancement in XARELTO vascular dose (2.5 mg twice daily plus aspirin 75-100 mg once daily) would benefit in reducing the risk of major thrombotic vascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and amputation in patients after recent lower-extremity revascularization, a common procedure in which blood flow is restored to the legs and feet due to symptomatic PAD.

A Full Report of Global Peripheral Arterial Diseases (PAD) Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/peripheral-arterial-diseases-market

Besides, the Shockwave M5 IVL catheter (“M5 catheter”) of Shockwave Medical, Inc. got approved by FDA. This is a five-emitter catheter for use in our IVL System in “medium” vessels for the treatment of above-the-knee PAD. The M5 catheter was CE-Marked in April 2018 and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in July 2018. Apart from it, the Shockwave S4 IVL catheter (the “S4 catheter”) is a four-emitter catheter for use of small arteries in our IVL System for the treatment of below-the-knee (BTK) PAD. The FDA approved the second variant of our S4 catheter in August 2019, and the S4 catheter is CE-marked. Thus, the various FDA approvals for drugs and devices developed by the key players for the treatment of PAD are to drive the growth of the global PAD market.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global PAD Market Report Segment

By Treatment Device

Peripheral Vascular Stents

Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters

PTA Guidewires

Atherectomy Devices

Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

Aortic Stents

Synthetic Surgical Grafts

Others (Embolic Protection Devices and Inferior Vena Cava Filters)

By Drugs

Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs

High Blood Pressure Lowering Drug

Blood Sugar Regulating Drug

Blood Clot Preventing Drug

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Research Institutes

Global PAD Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/peripheral-arterial-diseases-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404