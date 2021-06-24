Salmon Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027|Cremaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA

Complete study of the global Salmon market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Salmon industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Salmon production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Salmon industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Salmon manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Salmon industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Salmon industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Salmon market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Salmon industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Salmon market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Salmon market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Salmon market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Salmon Market Overview

1.1 Salmon Product Overview

1.2 Salmon Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Frozen

1.2.2 Fresh

1.2.3 Canned

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Salmon Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Salmon Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Salmon Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Salmon Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Salmon Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Salmon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Salmon Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Salmon Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Salmon Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Salmon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Salmon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Salmon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Salmon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Salmon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Salmon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Salmon Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Salmon Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Salmon Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Salmon Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Salmon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Salmon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Salmon Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Salmon Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Salmon as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Salmon Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Salmon Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Salmon Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Salmon Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Salmon Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Salmon Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Salmon Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Salmon Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Salmon Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Salmon Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Salmon Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Salmon Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Salmon by Application

4.1 Salmon Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food Industrial

4.1.2 Food Service

4.1.3 Retail

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Salmon Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Salmon Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Salmon Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Salmon Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Salmon Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Salmon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Salmon Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Salmon Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Salmon Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Salmon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Salmon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Salmon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Salmon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Salmon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Salmon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Salmon by Country

5.1 North America Salmon Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Salmon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Salmon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Salmon Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Salmon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Salmon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Salmon by Country

6.1 Europe Salmon Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Salmon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Salmon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Salmon Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Salmon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Salmon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Salmon by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Salmon Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Salmon Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Salmon Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Salmon Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Salmon Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Salmon Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Salmon by Country

8.1 Latin America Salmon Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Salmon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Salmon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Salmon Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Salmon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Salmon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Salmon by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Salmon Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Salmon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Salmon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Salmon Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Salmon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Salmon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Salmon Business

10.1 Cremaq Group ASA

10.1.1 Cremaq Group ASA Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cremaq Group ASA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Cremaq Group ASA Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Cremaq Group ASA Salmon Products Offered

10.1.5 Cremaq Group ASA Recent Development

10.2 Leroy Seafood Group ASA

10.2.1 Leroy Seafood Group ASA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Leroy Seafood Group ASA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Leroy Seafood Group ASA Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Cremaq Group ASA Salmon Products Offered

10.2.5 Leroy Seafood Group ASA Recent Development

10.3 Mowi ASA

10.3.1 Mowi ASA Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mowi ASA Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mowi ASA Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mowi ASA Salmon Products Offered

10.3.5 Mowi ASA Recent Development

10.4 SalMar ASA

10.4.1 SalMar ASA Corporation Information

10.4.2 SalMar ASA Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 SalMar ASA Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 SalMar ASA Salmon Products Offered

10.4.5 SalMar ASA Recent Development

10.5 JCS Fish

10.5.1 JCS Fish Corporation Information

10.5.2 JCS Fish Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 JCS Fish Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 JCS Fish Salmon Products Offered

10.5.5 JCS Fish Recent Development

10.6 Northern Fish Products Co.

10.6.1 Northern Fish Products Co. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Northern Fish Products Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Northern Fish Products Co. Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Northern Fish Products Co. Salmon Products Offered

10.6.5 Northern Fish Products Co. Recent Development

10.7 Seattle Fish Co.

10.7.1 Seattle Fish Co. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Seattle Fish Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Seattle Fish Co. Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Seattle Fish Co. Salmon Products Offered

10.7.5 Seattle Fish Co. Recent Development

10.8 Skretting Australia

10.8.1 Skretting Australia Corporation Information

10.8.2 Skretting Australia Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Skretting Australia Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Skretting Australia Salmon Products Offered

10.8.5 Skretting Australia Recent Development

10.9 Foley Boston

10.9.1 Foley Boston Corporation Information

10.9.2 Foley Boston Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Foley Boston Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Foley Boston Salmon Products Offered

10.9.5 Foley Boston Recent Development

10.10 Canadian Fishing Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Salmon Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Canadian Fishing Company Salmon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Canadian Fishing Company Recent Development

10.11 Honey Smoked Fish Company

10.11.1 Honey Smoked Fish Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 Honey Smoked Fish Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Honey Smoked Fish Company Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Honey Smoked Fish Company Salmon Products Offered

10.11.5 Honey Smoked Fish Company Recent Development

10.12 Pacific Seafood

10.12.1 Pacific Seafood Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pacific Seafood Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pacific Seafood Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pacific Seafood Salmon Products Offered

10.12.5 Pacific Seafood Recent Development

10.13 Iceco Fish

10.13.1 Iceco Fish Corporation Information

10.13.2 Iceco Fish Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Iceco Fish Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Iceco Fish Salmon Products Offered

10.13.5 Iceco Fish Recent Development

10.14 Marine Harvest

10.14.1 Marine Harvest Corporation Information

10.14.2 Marine Harvest Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Marine Harvest Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Marine Harvest Salmon Products Offered

10.14.5 Marine Harvest Recent Development

10.15 Labeyrie

10.15.1 Labeyrie Corporation Information

10.15.2 Labeyrie Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Labeyrie Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Labeyrie Salmon Products Offered

10.15.5 Labeyrie Recent Development

10.16 Norvelita

10.16.1 Norvelita Corporation Information

10.16.2 Norvelita Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Norvelita Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Norvelita Salmon Products Offered

10.16.5 Norvelita Recent Development

10.17 Young’s Seafood

10.17.1 Young’s Seafood Corporation Information

10.17.2 Young’s Seafood Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Young’s Seafood Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Young’s Seafood Salmon Products Offered

10.17.5 Young’s Seafood Recent Development

10.18 Meralliance

10.18.1 Meralliance Corporation Information

10.18.2 Meralliance Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Meralliance Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Meralliance Salmon Products Offered

10.18.5 Meralliance Recent Development

10.19 Suempol

10.19.1 Suempol Corporation Information

10.19.2 Suempol Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Suempol Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Suempol Salmon Products Offered

10.19.5 Suempol Recent Development

10.20 Delpeyrat

10.20.1 Delpeyrat Corporation Information

10.20.2 Delpeyrat Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Delpeyrat Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Delpeyrat Salmon Products Offered

10.20.5 Delpeyrat Recent Development

10.21 UBAGO MARE, S.L

10.21.1 UBAGO MARE, S.L Corporation Information

10.21.2 UBAGO MARE, S.L Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 UBAGO MARE, S.L Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 UBAGO MARE, S.L Salmon Products Offered

10.21.5 UBAGO MARE, S.L Recent Development

10.22 TSIALIOS

10.22.1 TSIALIOS Corporation Information

10.22.2 TSIALIOS Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 TSIALIOS Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 TSIALIOS Salmon Products Offered

10.22.5 TSIALIOS Recent Development

10.23 Multiexport Foods

10.23.1 Multiexport Foods Corporation Information

10.23.2 Multiexport Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Multiexport Foods Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Multiexport Foods Salmon Products Offered

10.23.5 Multiexport Foods Recent Development

10.24 Grieg Seafood

10.24.1 Grieg Seafood Corporation Information

10.24.2 Grieg Seafood Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Grieg Seafood Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Grieg Seafood Salmon Products Offered

10.24.5 Grieg Seafood Recent Development

10.25 Acme

10.25.1 Acme Corporation Information

10.25.2 Acme Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Acme Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Acme Salmon Products Offered

10.25.5 Acme Recent Development

10.26 Martiko

10.26.1 Martiko Corporation Information

10.26.2 Martiko Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Martiko Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Martiko Salmon Products Offered

10.26.5 Martiko Recent Development

10.27 Gottfried Friedrichs

10.27.1 Gottfried Friedrichs Corporation Information

10.27.2 Gottfried Friedrichs Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Gottfried Friedrichs Salmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Gottfried Friedrichs Salmon Products Offered

10.27.5 Gottfried Friedrichs Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Salmon Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Salmon Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Salmon Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Salmon Distributors

12.3 Salmon Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

