Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market will reach at an estimated value of USD 59.17 billion by 2028

Lead acid batteries are the type of devices which are used for storage of electricity that can be used during an emergency or wherever power supply connection is not available. Governments have started offering subsidies to manufacture low cost electric vehicles, which do not pollute the environment.

The automotive lead acid batteries market will reach at an estimated value of USD 59.17 billion and grow at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising advancements in manufacturing processes of lead acid batteries is an essential factor driving the automotive lead acid batteries market.

Rising demand for automotive lead acid batteries in electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, light motor vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also growing population, increasing disposable income of people, rising government subsidiaries and stringent regulations regarding pollution emission, rising cost-competitive energy storage solution, rising rapid technological advancements and expansion in the telecom sector and these batteries are also easily recyclable compared with lithium-Ion batteries which acts as the major factors among others boosting the automotive lead acid batteries market.

The major players covered in automotive lead acid batteries market report are Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Mebco, Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. SAOC, ENERSYS, Saft, NorthStar, C&D TECHNOLOGIES, Robert Bosch GmbH, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Panasonic Corporation, Trojan Battery Company, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD, Leoch Battery Corporation, EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD, CENTURY BATTERIES INDONESIA, Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd., and CSB Energy Technology Co., Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the basis of product type, the automotive lead acid batteries market is segmented into SLI, stationary and motive.

Based on type, the automotive lead acid batteries market is segmented into flooded batteries enhanced flooded batteries and VRLA batteries.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive lead acid batteries market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and HEV cars.

The automotive lead acid batteries market is also segmented on the basis of application into electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, light motor vehicles and heavy motor vehicles.

The Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market.

Major Highlights of Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

