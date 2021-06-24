Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027|ConAgra Foods, Frito-Lay, Snyder’s-Lance

Complete study of the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Pretzels (Savory Snacks) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Pretzels (Savory Snacks) manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Pretzels (Savory Snacks) industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Enquire Customization in The Report:

What is the growth potential of the Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pretzels (Savory Snacks) industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350)

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Overview

1.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Product Overview

1.2 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Sugar Free

1.2.2 With Sugary

1.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pretzels (Savory Snacks) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Application

4.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online Shopping Mall

4.1.2 Supermarket

4.1.3 Hypermarket

4.1.4 Convenience Store

4.1.5 Specific Retailers

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Country

5.1 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Country

6.1 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Country

8.1 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Business

10.1 ConAgra Foods

10.1.1 ConAgra Foods Corporation Information

10.1.2 ConAgra Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ConAgra Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ConAgra Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.1.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Development

10.2 Frito-Lay

10.2.1 Frito-Lay Corporation Information

10.2.2 Frito-Lay Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Frito-Lay Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ConAgra Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.2.5 Frito-Lay Recent Development

10.3 Snyder’s-Lance

10.3.1 Snyder’s-Lance Corporation Information

10.3.2 Snyder’s-Lance Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Snyder’s-Lance Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Snyder’s-Lance Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.3.5 Snyder’s-Lance Recent Development

10.4 Mars

10.4.1 Mars Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mars Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mars Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mars Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.4.5 Mars Recent Development

10.5 Auntie Anne’s

10.5.1 Auntie Anne’s Corporation Information

10.5.2 Auntie Anne’s Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.5.5 Auntie Anne’s Recent Development

10.6 Boulder Brands

10.6.1 Boulder Brands Corporation Information

10.6.2 Boulder Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Boulder Brands Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Boulder Brands Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.6.5 Boulder Brands Recent Development

10.7 Herr Foods

10.7.1 Herr Foods Corporation Information

10.7.2 Herr Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Herr Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Herr Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.7.5 Herr Foods Recent Development

10.8 Intersnack

10.8.1 Intersnack Corporation Information

10.8.2 Intersnack Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Intersnack Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Intersnack Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.8.5 Intersnack Recent Development

10.9 J & J Snacks

10.9.1 J & J Snacks Corporation Information

10.9.2 J & J Snacks Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 J & J Snacks Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 J & J Snacks Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.9.5 J & J Snacks Recent Development

10.10 Mr. Pretzel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mr. Pretzel Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mr. Pretzel Recent Development

10.11 Wetzel’s Prezels

10.11.1 Wetzel’s Prezels Corporation Information

10.11.2 Wetzel’s Prezels Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Wetzel’s Prezels Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Wetzel’s Prezels Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.11.5 Wetzel’s Prezels Recent Development

10.12 Kellogg

10.12.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kellogg Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Kellogg Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Kellogg Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.12.5 Kellogg Recent Development

10.13 Calbee

10.13.1 Calbee Corporation Information

10.13.2 Calbee Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Calbee Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Calbee Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.13.5 Calbee Recent Development

10.14 General Mills

10.14.1 General Mills Corporation Information

10.14.2 General Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 General Mills Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 General Mills Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.14.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.15 PepsiCo

10.15.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

10.15.2 PepsiCo Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 PepsiCo Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 PepsiCo Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.15.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

10.16 Kraft Heinz

10.16.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kraft Heinz Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Kraft Heinz Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Kraft Heinz Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.16.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

10.17 Diamond Foods

10.17.1 Diamond Foods Corporation Information

10.17.2 Diamond Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Diamond Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Diamond Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.17.5 Diamond Foods Recent Development

10.18 Hain Celestial Group

10.18.1 Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hain Celestial Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Hain Celestial Group Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Hain Celestial Group Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.18.5 Hain Celestial Group Recent Development

10.19 Want Want Holdings

10.19.1 Want Want Holdings Corporation Information

10.19.2 Want Want Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Want Want Holdings Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Want Want Holdings Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.19.5 Want Want Holdings Recent Development

10.20 Lorenz Bahlsen

10.20.1 Lorenz Bahlsen Corporation Information

10.20.2 Lorenz Bahlsen Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Lorenz Bahlsen Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Lorenz Bahlsen Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.20.5 Lorenz Bahlsen Recent Development

10.21 Orkla ASA

10.21.1 Orkla ASA Corporation Information

10.21.2 Orkla ASA Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Orkla ASA Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Orkla ASA Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.21.5 Orkla ASA Recent Development

10.22 Lamb Weston

10.22.1 Lamb Weston Corporation Information

10.22.2 Lamb Weston Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Lamb Weston Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Lamb Weston Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.22.5 Lamb Weston Recent Development

10.23 McCain Foods

10.23.1 McCain Foods Corporation Information

10.23.2 McCain Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 McCain Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 McCain Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.23.5 McCain Foods Recent Development

10.24 Aviko

10.24.1 Aviko Corporation Information

10.24.2 Aviko Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Aviko Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Aviko Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.24.5 Aviko Recent Development

10.25 Bestore

10.25.1 Bestore Corporation Information

10.25.2 Bestore Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Bestore Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Bestore Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.25.5 Bestore Recent Development

10.26 Three Squirrels

10.26.1 Three Squirrels Corporation Information

10.26.2 Three Squirrels Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Three Squirrels Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Three Squirrels Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.26.5 Three Squirrels Recent Development

10.27 Hsu Fu Chi International

10.27.1 Hsu Fu Chi International Corporation Information

10.27.2 Hsu Fu Chi International Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Hsu Fu Chi International Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Hsu Fu Chi International Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered

10.27.5 Hsu Fu Chi International Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Distributors

12.3 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

City of Industry, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.