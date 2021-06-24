Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027|ConAgra Foods, Frito-Lay, Snyder’s-Lance

Complete study of the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Pretzels (Savory Snacks) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market include ConAgra Foods, Frito-Lay, Snyder’s-Lance, Mars, Auntie Anne’s, Boulder Brands, Herr Foods, Intersnack, J & J Snacks, Mr. Pretzel, Wetzel’s Prezels, Kellogg, Calbee, General Mills, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, Diamond Foods, Hain Celestial Group, Want Want Holdings, Lorenz Bahlsen, Orkla ASA, Lamb Weston, McCain Foods, Aviko, Bestore, Three Squirrels, Hsu Fu Chi International
The report has classified the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Pretzels (Savory Snacks) manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Pretzels (Savory Snacks) industry.
Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Segment By Type:
Sugar Free
With Sugary
Online Shopping Mall
Supermarket
Hypermarket
Convenience Store
Specific Retailers
Other
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pretzels (Savory Snacks) industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Overview
1.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Product Overview
1.2 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Sugar Free
1.2.2 With Sugary
1.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pretzels (Savory Snacks) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Application
4.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Online Shopping Mall
4.1.2 Supermarket
4.1.3 Hypermarket
4.1.4 Convenience Store
4.1.5 Specific Retailers
4.1.6 Other
4.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Country
5.1 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Country
6.1 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Country
8.1 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Business
10.1 ConAgra Foods
10.1.1 ConAgra Foods Corporation Information
10.1.2 ConAgra Foods Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 ConAgra Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 ConAgra Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.1.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Development
10.2 Frito-Lay
10.2.1 Frito-Lay Corporation Information
10.2.2 Frito-Lay Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Frito-Lay Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 ConAgra Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.2.5 Frito-Lay Recent Development
10.3 Snyder’s-Lance
10.3.1 Snyder’s-Lance Corporation Information
10.3.2 Snyder’s-Lance Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Snyder’s-Lance Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Snyder’s-Lance Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.3.5 Snyder’s-Lance Recent Development
10.4 Mars
10.4.1 Mars Corporation Information
10.4.2 Mars Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Mars Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Mars Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.4.5 Mars Recent Development
10.5 Auntie Anne’s
10.5.1 Auntie Anne’s Corporation Information
10.5.2 Auntie Anne’s Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.5.5 Auntie Anne’s Recent Development
10.6 Boulder Brands
10.6.1 Boulder Brands Corporation Information
10.6.2 Boulder Brands Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Boulder Brands Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Boulder Brands Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.6.5 Boulder Brands Recent Development
10.7 Herr Foods
10.7.1 Herr Foods Corporation Information
10.7.2 Herr Foods Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Herr Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Herr Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.7.5 Herr Foods Recent Development
10.8 Intersnack
10.8.1 Intersnack Corporation Information
10.8.2 Intersnack Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Intersnack Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Intersnack Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.8.5 Intersnack Recent Development
10.9 J & J Snacks
10.9.1 J & J Snacks Corporation Information
10.9.2 J & J Snacks Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 J & J Snacks Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 J & J Snacks Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.9.5 J & J Snacks Recent Development
10.10 Mr. Pretzel
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Mr. Pretzel Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Mr. Pretzel Recent Development
10.11 Wetzel’s Prezels
10.11.1 Wetzel’s Prezels Corporation Information
10.11.2 Wetzel’s Prezels Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Wetzel’s Prezels Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Wetzel’s Prezels Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.11.5 Wetzel’s Prezels Recent Development
10.12 Kellogg
10.12.1 Kellogg Corporation Information
10.12.2 Kellogg Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Kellogg Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Kellogg Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.12.5 Kellogg Recent Development
10.13 Calbee
10.13.1 Calbee Corporation Information
10.13.2 Calbee Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Calbee Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Calbee Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.13.5 Calbee Recent Development
10.14 General Mills
10.14.1 General Mills Corporation Information
10.14.2 General Mills Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 General Mills Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 General Mills Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.14.5 General Mills Recent Development
10.15 PepsiCo
10.15.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
10.15.2 PepsiCo Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 PepsiCo Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 PepsiCo Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.15.5 PepsiCo Recent Development
10.16 Kraft Heinz
10.16.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information
10.16.2 Kraft Heinz Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Kraft Heinz Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Kraft Heinz Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.16.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development
10.17 Diamond Foods
10.17.1 Diamond Foods Corporation Information
10.17.2 Diamond Foods Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Diamond Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Diamond Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.17.5 Diamond Foods Recent Development
10.18 Hain Celestial Group
10.18.1 Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information
10.18.2 Hain Celestial Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Hain Celestial Group Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Hain Celestial Group Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.18.5 Hain Celestial Group Recent Development
10.19 Want Want Holdings
10.19.1 Want Want Holdings Corporation Information
10.19.2 Want Want Holdings Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Want Want Holdings Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Want Want Holdings Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.19.5 Want Want Holdings Recent Development
10.20 Lorenz Bahlsen
10.20.1 Lorenz Bahlsen Corporation Information
10.20.2 Lorenz Bahlsen Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Lorenz Bahlsen Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Lorenz Bahlsen Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.20.5 Lorenz Bahlsen Recent Development
10.21 Orkla ASA
10.21.1 Orkla ASA Corporation Information
10.21.2 Orkla ASA Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Orkla ASA Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Orkla ASA Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.21.5 Orkla ASA Recent Development
10.22 Lamb Weston
10.22.1 Lamb Weston Corporation Information
10.22.2 Lamb Weston Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Lamb Weston Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Lamb Weston Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.22.5 Lamb Weston Recent Development
10.23 McCain Foods
10.23.1 McCain Foods Corporation Information
10.23.2 McCain Foods Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 McCain Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 McCain Foods Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.23.5 McCain Foods Recent Development
10.24 Aviko
10.24.1 Aviko Corporation Information
10.24.2 Aviko Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Aviko Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Aviko Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.24.5 Aviko Recent Development
10.25 Bestore
10.25.1 Bestore Corporation Information
10.25.2 Bestore Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Bestore Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Bestore Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.25.5 Bestore Recent Development
10.26 Three Squirrels
10.26.1 Three Squirrels Corporation Information
10.26.2 Three Squirrels Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Three Squirrels Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Three Squirrels Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.26.5 Three Squirrels Recent Development
10.27 Hsu Fu Chi International
10.27.1 Hsu Fu Chi International Corporation Information
10.27.2 Hsu Fu Chi International Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Hsu Fu Chi International Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Hsu Fu Chi International Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Products Offered
10.27.5 Hsu Fu Chi International Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Distributors
12.3 Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
