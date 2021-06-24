Carbonated Drinks Market 2021:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027|Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Cadbury Schweppes

Complete study of the global Carbonated Drinks market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Carbonated Drinks industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Carbonated Drinks production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Carbonated Drinks market include Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Cadbury Schweppes, Parle Agro, Postobon, Cott, Uni-President, Watsons, Tenwow, Dr Pepper, Haitai, Dydo, OKF, Perrier, Evian, Coffee Roasters, Lotte, BiotechUSA, Elixia, Wahaha, CRYSTAL LIMITED, Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage, Shanghai Maling Aquarius
The report has classified the global Carbonated Drinks industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Carbonated Drinks manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Carbonated Drinks industry.
Global Carbonated Drinks Market Segment By Type:
Juice Type
Fruity
Coke Type
Low-calorie Type
Other
Third-party Online Shopping Platform
Fresh E-commerce
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Restaurant
Convenience Stores
Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Carbonated Drinks industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Carbonated Drinks market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbonated Drinks industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Carbonated Drinks market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Carbonated Drinks market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbonated Drinks market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Carbonated Drinks Market Overview
1.1 Carbonated Drinks Product Overview
1.2 Carbonated Drinks Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Juice Type
1.2.2 Fruity
1.2.3 Coke Type
1.2.4 Low-calorie Type
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Carbonated Drinks Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Carbonated Drinks Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Carbonated Drinks Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbonated Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Carbonated Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Carbonated Drinks Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbonated Drinks Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carbonated Drinks as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbonated Drinks Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbonated Drinks Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Carbonated Drinks Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Carbonated Drinks by Application
4.1 Carbonated Drinks Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Third-party Online Shopping Platform
4.1.2 Fresh E-commerce
4.1.3 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
4.1.4 Specialty Stores
4.1.5 Restaurant
4.1.6 Convenience Stores
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Carbonated Drinks by Country
5.1 North America Carbonated Drinks Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Carbonated Drinks by Country
6.1 Europe Carbonated Drinks Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Carbonated Drinks by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Carbonated Drinks Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Carbonated Drinks by Country
8.1 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbonated Drinks Business
10.1 Pepsi
10.1.1 Pepsi Corporation Information
10.1.2 Pepsi Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Pepsi Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Pepsi Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.1.5 Pepsi Recent Development
10.2 Coca-Cola
10.2.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information
10.2.2 Coca-Cola Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Coca-Cola Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Pepsi Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.2.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development
10.3 Cadbury Schweppes
10.3.1 Cadbury Schweppes Corporation Information
10.3.2 Cadbury Schweppes Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Cadbury Schweppes Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Cadbury Schweppes Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.3.5 Cadbury Schweppes Recent Development
10.4 Parle Agro
10.4.1 Parle Agro Corporation Information
10.4.2 Parle Agro Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Parle Agro Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Parle Agro Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.4.5 Parle Agro Recent Development
10.5 Postobon
10.5.1 Postobon Corporation Information
10.5.2 Postobon Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Postobon Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Postobon Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.5.5 Postobon Recent Development
10.6 Cott
10.6.1 Cott Corporation Information
10.6.2 Cott Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Cott Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Cott Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.6.5 Cott Recent Development
10.7 Uni-President
10.7.1 Uni-President Corporation Information
10.7.2 Uni-President Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Uni-President Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Uni-President Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.7.5 Uni-President Recent Development
10.8 Watsons
10.8.1 Watsons Corporation Information
10.8.2 Watsons Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Watsons Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Watsons Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.8.5 Watsons Recent Development
10.9 Tenwow
10.9.1 Tenwow Corporation Information
10.9.2 Tenwow Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Tenwow Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Tenwow Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.9.5 Tenwow Recent Development
10.10 Dr Pepper
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Carbonated Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Dr Pepper Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Dr Pepper Recent Development
10.11 Haitai
10.11.1 Haitai Corporation Information
10.11.2 Haitai Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Haitai Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Haitai Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.11.5 Haitai Recent Development
10.12 Dydo
10.12.1 Dydo Corporation Information
10.12.2 Dydo Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Dydo Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Dydo Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.12.5 Dydo Recent Development
10.13 OKF
10.13.1 OKF Corporation Information
10.13.2 OKF Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 OKF Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 OKF Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.13.5 OKF Recent Development
10.14 Perrier
10.14.1 Perrier Corporation Information
10.14.2 Perrier Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Perrier Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Perrier Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.14.5 Perrier Recent Development
10.15 Evian
10.15.1 Evian Corporation Information
10.15.2 Evian Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Evian Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Evian Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.15.5 Evian Recent Development
10.16 Coffee Roasters
10.16.1 Coffee Roasters Corporation Information
10.16.2 Coffee Roasters Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Coffee Roasters Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Coffee Roasters Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.16.5 Coffee Roasters Recent Development
10.17 Lotte
10.17.1 Lotte Corporation Information
10.17.2 Lotte Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Lotte Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Lotte Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.17.5 Lotte Recent Development
10.18 BiotechUSA
10.18.1 BiotechUSA Corporation Information
10.18.2 BiotechUSA Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 BiotechUSA Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 BiotechUSA Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.18.5 BiotechUSA Recent Development
10.19 Elixia
10.19.1 Elixia Corporation Information
10.19.2 Elixia Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Elixia Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Elixia Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.19.5 Elixia Recent Development
10.20 Wahaha
10.20.1 Wahaha Corporation Information
10.20.2 Wahaha Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Wahaha Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Wahaha Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.20.5 Wahaha Recent Development
10.21 CRYSTAL LIMITED
10.21.1 CRYSTAL LIMITED Corporation Information
10.21.2 CRYSTAL LIMITED Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 CRYSTAL LIMITED Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 CRYSTAL LIMITED Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.21.5 CRYSTAL LIMITED Recent Development
10.22 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage
10.22.1 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Corporation Information
10.22.2 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.22.5 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Recent Development
10.23 Shanghai Maling Aquarius
10.23.1 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Corporation Information
10.23.2 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Carbonated Drinks Products Offered
10.23.5 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Carbonated Drinks Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Carbonated Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Carbonated Drinks Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Carbonated Drinks Distributors
12.3 Carbonated Drinks Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
