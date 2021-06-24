Organic Oil Market Study for 2021 to 2027 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges|Cargill, Nutiva, EFKO Group

Complete study of the global Organic Oil market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Organic Oil industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Organic Oil production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.



Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global Organic Oil industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Organic Oil manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Organic Oil industry. Global Organic Oil Market Segment By Type: Canola Oil

Soybean Oil

Olive Oil

Peanut Oil

Coconut Oil

Global Organic Oil Market Segment By Application: Home Use

Food Service

Food Industrial

Others

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Organic Oil industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness. Key companies operating in the global Organic Oil market include : Cargill, Nutiva, EFKO Group, Catania Spagna, Viva Labs, Aryan International, Daabon Organic, NOW Foods, Adams Group, Dasanxiang, Henan Lvda, The J.M Smucker Company, Bunge, Xiwang Group

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the Organic Oil market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Organic Oil industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Organic Oil market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Organic Oil market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Organic Oil market?

TOC Table of Contents

1 Organic Oil Market Overview

1.1 Organic Oil Product Overview

1.2 Organic Oil Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Canola Oil

1.2.2 Soybean Oil

1.2.3 Olive Oil

1.2.4 Peanut Oil

1.2.5 Coconut Oil

1.3 Global Organic Oil Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Organic Oil Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Organic Oil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 1.3.2.1 Global Organic Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021) 1.3.2.2 Global Organic Oil Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021) 1.3.2.3 Global Organic Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Organic Oil Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 1.3.3.1 Global Organic Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027) 1.3.3.2 Global Organic Oil Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027) 1.3.3.3 Global Organic Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Organic Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Organic Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Organic Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Organic Oil Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Organic Oil Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Organic Oil Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Organic Oil Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Organic Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Organic Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Oil Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Organic Oil Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Organic Oil as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organic Oil Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Organic Oil Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Organic Oil Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Organic Oil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Organic Oil Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Organic Oil Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Organic Oil Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Organic Oil Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Organic Oil Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Organic Oil Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Organic Oil by Application

4.1 Organic Oil Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home Use

4.1.2 Food Service

4.1.3 Food Industrial

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Organic Oil Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Organic Oil Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Organic Oil Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 4.2.2.1 Global Organic Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021) 4.2.2.2 Global Organic Oil Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021) 4.2.2.3 Global Organic Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Organic Oil Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 4.2.3.1 Global Organic Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027) 4.2.3.2 Global Organic Oil Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027) 4.2.3.3 Global Organic Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Organic Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Organic Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Organic Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Organic Oil by Country

5.1 North America Organic Oil Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Organic Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Organic Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Organic Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Organic Oil by Country

6.1 Europe Organic Oil Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Organic Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Organic Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Organic Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Organic Oil by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Oil Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Oil Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Oil Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Oil Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Organic Oil by Country

8.1 Latin America Organic Oil Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Organic Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Organic Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Organic Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Organic Oil by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Oil Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Oil Business

10.1 Cargill

10.1.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cargill Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Cargill Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Cargill Organic Oil Products Offered

10.1.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.2 Nutiva

10.2.1 Nutiva Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nutiva Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Nutiva Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Cargill Organic Oil Products Offered

10.2.5 Nutiva Recent Development

10.3 EFKO Group

10.3.1 EFKO Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 EFKO Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 EFKO Group Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 EFKO Group Organic Oil Products Offered

10.3.5 EFKO Group Recent Development

10.4 Catania Spagna

10.4.1 Catania Spagna Corporation Information

10.4.2 Catania Spagna Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Catania Spagna Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Catania Spagna Organic Oil Products Offered

10.4.5 Catania Spagna Recent Development

10.5 Viva Labs

10.5.1 Viva Labs Corporation Information

10.5.2 Viva Labs Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Viva Labs Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Viva Labs Organic Oil Products Offered

10.5.5 Viva Labs Recent Development

10.6 Aryan International

10.6.1 Aryan International Corporation Information

10.6.2 Aryan International Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Aryan International Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Aryan International Organic Oil Products Offered

10.6.5 Aryan International Recent Development

10.7 Daabon Organic

10.7.1 Daabon Organic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Daabon Organic Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Daabon Organic Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Daabon Organic Organic Oil Products Offered

10.7.5 Daabon Organic Recent Development

10.8 NOW Foods

10.8.1 NOW Foods Corporation Information

10.8.2 NOW Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 NOW Foods Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 NOW Foods Organic Oil Products Offered

10.8.5 NOW Foods Recent Development

10.9 Adams Group

10.9.1 Adams Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Adams Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Adams Group Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Adams Group Organic Oil Products Offered

10.9.5 Adams Group Recent Development

10.10 Dasanxiang

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Organic Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dasanxiang Organic Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dasanxiang Recent Development

10.11 Henan Lvda

10.11.1 Henan Lvda Corporation Information

10.11.2 Henan Lvda Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Henan Lvda Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Henan Lvda Organic Oil Products Offered

10.11.5 Henan Lvda Recent Development

10.12 The J.M Smucker Company

10.12.1 The J.M Smucker Company Corporation Information

10.12.2 The J.M Smucker Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 The J.M Smucker Company Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 The J.M Smucker Company Organic Oil Products Offered

10.12.5 The J.M Smucker Company Recent Development

10.13 Bunge

10.13.1 Bunge Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bunge Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bunge Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bunge Organic Oil Products Offered

10.13.5 Bunge Recent Development

10.14 Xiwang Group

10.14.1 Xiwang Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Xiwang Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Xiwang Group Organic Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Xiwang Group Organic Oil Products Offered

10.14.5 Xiwang Group Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Organic Oil Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Organic Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Organic Oil Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Organic Oil Distributors

12.3 Organic Oil Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design 14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation 14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source 14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources 14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

