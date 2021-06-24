Opinion Mining Software Market 2021: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Forecast, Applications and Forecast Prospects |, IBM, Clarabridge, OpenText, SAP, SAS

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Opinion Mining Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Opinion Mining Software data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Opinion Mining Software Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Opinion Mining Software Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Opinion Mining Software market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Opinion Mining Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, IBM, Clarabridge, OpenText, SAP, SAS, Basis Technology, Linguamatics, Expert System, Meltwater, NetOwl, Confirmit, CloudCherry (Cisco), Microsoft, Google, Sigma Software

Market Segment by Product Type:

On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Large Enterprises, SMEs

Market Segment by Application:

, Large Enterprises, SMEs

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Opinion Mining Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Opinion Mining Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Opinion Mining Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Opinion Mining Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Opinion Mining Software market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Opinion Mining Software

1.1 Opinion Mining Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Opinion Mining Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Opinion Mining Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Opinion Mining Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Opinion Mining Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Opinion Mining Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Opinion Mining Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Opinion Mining Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Opinion Mining Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Opinion Mining Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Opinion Mining Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Opinion Mining Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Opinion Mining Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Opinion Mining Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Opinion Mining Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Opinion Mining Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Opinion Mining Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 On-Premises

2.5 Cloud-Based 3 Opinion Mining Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Opinion Mining Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Opinion Mining Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Opinion Mining Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs 4 Opinion Mining Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Opinion Mining Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Opinion Mining Software as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Opinion Mining Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Opinion Mining Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Opinion Mining Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Opinion Mining Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Clarabridge

5.2.1 Clarabridge Profile

5.2.2 Clarabridge Main Business

5.2.3 Clarabridge Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Clarabridge Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Clarabridge Recent Developments

5.3 OpenText

5.5.1 OpenText Profile

5.3.2 OpenText Main Business

5.3.3 OpenText Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 OpenText Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.4 SAP

5.4.1 SAP Profile

5.4.2 SAP Main Business

5.4.3 SAP Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAP Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.5 SAS

5.5.1 SAS Profile

5.5.2 SAS Main Business

5.5.3 SAS Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SAS Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 SAS Recent Developments

5.6 Basis Technology

5.6.1 Basis Technology Profile

5.6.2 Basis Technology Main Business

5.6.3 Basis Technology Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Basis Technology Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Basis Technology Recent Developments

5.7 Linguamatics

5.7.1 Linguamatics Profile

5.7.2 Linguamatics Main Business

5.7.3 Linguamatics Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Linguamatics Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Linguamatics Recent Developments

5.8 Expert System

5.8.1 Expert System Profile

5.8.2 Expert System Main Business

5.8.3 Expert System Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Expert System Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Expert System Recent Developments

5.9 Meltwater

5.9.1 Meltwater Profile

5.9.2 Meltwater Main Business

5.9.3 Meltwater Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Meltwater Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Meltwater Recent Developments

5.10 NetOwl

5.10.1 NetOwl Profile

5.10.2 NetOwl Main Business

5.10.3 NetOwl Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 NetOwl Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 NetOwl Recent Developments

5.11 Confirmit

5.11.1 Confirmit Profile

5.11.2 Confirmit Main Business

5.11.3 Confirmit Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Confirmit Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Confirmit Recent Developments

5.12 CloudCherry (Cisco)

5.12.1 CloudCherry (Cisco) Profile

5.12.2 CloudCherry (Cisco) Main Business

5.12.3 CloudCherry (Cisco) Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 CloudCherry (Cisco) Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 CloudCherry (Cisco) Recent Developments

5.13 Microsoft

5.13.1 Microsoft Profile

5.13.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.13.3 Microsoft Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Microsoft Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.14 Google

5.14.1 Google Profile

5.14.2 Google Main Business

5.14.3 Google Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Google Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Google Recent Developments

5.15 Sigma Software

5.15.1 Sigma Software Profile

5.15.2 Sigma Software Main Business

5.15.3 Sigma Software Opinion Mining Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Sigma Software Opinion Mining Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Sigma Software Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Opinion Mining Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Opinion Mining Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Opinion Mining Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Opinion Mining Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Opinion Mining Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Opinion Mining Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Opinion Mining Software Industry Trends

11.2 Opinion Mining Software Market Drivers

11.3 Opinion Mining Software Market Challenges

11.4 Opinion Mining Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

