OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2021: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Forecast, Applications and Forecast Prospects |, Airbiquity, AGERO, BOX Telematics, Geotab

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Airbiquity, AGERO, BOX Telematics, Geotab, CalAmp, Ctrack, Davis Instruments, Fleetmatics, Intelligent Telematics, Omnitracs, OnStar, Orbcomm, QUALCOMM, Telit, Transport Management Solutions, Trimble, Zonar Systems, Webfleet Solutions

Market Segment by Product Type:

Services, Solutions, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Utilities, Travel and Tourism, Construction, Others

Market Segment by Application:

, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Utilities, Travel and Tourism, Construction, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics

1.1 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Overview

1.1.1 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Product Scope

1.1.2 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size (2016-2027) 2 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Services

2.5 Solutions 3 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Transportation and Logistics

3.5 Government and Utilities

3.6 Travel and Tourism

3.7 Construction

3.8 Others 4 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

4.4 Global Top Players OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Airbiquity

5.1.1 Airbiquity Profile

5.1.2 Airbiquity Main Business

5.1.3 Airbiquity OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Airbiquity OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Airbiquity Recent Developments

5.2 AGERO

5.2.1 AGERO Profile

5.2.2 AGERO Main Business

5.2.3 AGERO OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AGERO OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 AGERO Recent Developments

5.3 BOX Telematics

5.5.1 BOX Telematics Profile

5.3.2 BOX Telematics Main Business

5.3.3 BOX Telematics OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 BOX Telematics OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Geotab Recent Developments

5.4 Geotab

5.4.1 Geotab Profile

5.4.2 Geotab Main Business

5.4.3 Geotab OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Geotab OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Geotab Recent Developments

5.5 CalAmp

5.5.1 CalAmp Profile

5.5.2 CalAmp Main Business

5.5.3 CalAmp OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 CalAmp OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 CalAmp Recent Developments

5.6 Ctrack

5.6.1 Ctrack Profile

5.6.2 Ctrack Main Business

5.6.3 Ctrack OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Ctrack OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Ctrack Recent Developments

5.7 Davis Instruments

5.7.1 Davis Instruments Profile

5.7.2 Davis Instruments Main Business

5.7.3 Davis Instruments OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Davis Instruments OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Davis Instruments Recent Developments

5.8 Fleetmatics

5.8.1 Fleetmatics Profile

5.8.2 Fleetmatics Main Business

5.8.3 Fleetmatics OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Fleetmatics OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Fleetmatics Recent Developments

5.9 Intelligent Telematics

5.9.1 Intelligent Telematics Profile

5.9.2 Intelligent Telematics Main Business

5.9.3 Intelligent Telematics OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Intelligent Telematics OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Intelligent Telematics Recent Developments

5.10 Omnitracs

5.10.1 Omnitracs Profile

5.10.2 Omnitracs Main Business

5.10.3 Omnitracs OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Omnitracs OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Omnitracs Recent Developments

5.11 OnStar

5.11.1 OnStar Profile

5.11.2 OnStar Main Business

5.11.3 OnStar OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 OnStar OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 OnStar Recent Developments

5.12 Orbcomm

5.12.1 Orbcomm Profile

5.12.2 Orbcomm Main Business

5.12.3 Orbcomm OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Orbcomm OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Orbcomm Recent Developments

5.13 QUALCOMM

5.13.1 QUALCOMM Profile

5.13.2 QUALCOMM Main Business

5.13.3 QUALCOMM OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 QUALCOMM OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 QUALCOMM Recent Developments

5.14 Telit

5.14.1 Telit Profile

5.14.2 Telit Main Business

5.14.3 Telit OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Telit OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Telit Recent Developments

5.15 Transport Management Solutions

5.15.1 Transport Management Solutions Profile

5.15.2 Transport Management Solutions Main Business

5.15.3 Transport Management Solutions OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Transport Management Solutions OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Transport Management Solutions Recent Developments

5.16 Trimble

5.16.1 Trimble Profile

5.16.2 Trimble Main Business

5.16.3 Trimble OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Trimble OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Trimble Recent Developments

5.17 Zonar Systems

5.17.1 Zonar Systems Profile

5.17.2 Zonar Systems Main Business

5.17.3 Zonar Systems OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Zonar Systems OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Zonar Systems Recent Developments

5.18 Webfleet Solutions

5.18.1 Webfleet Solutions Profile

5.18.2 Webfleet Solutions Main Business

5.18.3 Webfleet Solutions OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Webfleet Solutions OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Webfleet Solutions Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Dynamics

11.1 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Trends

11.2 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Drivers

11.3 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Challenges

11.4 OEM Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

