Global Pharmaceutical Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Industry Analysis and forecast 2021-2028

Global Pharmaceutical Laboratory Information Management Systems Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements in technologies provided along with the software.

Pharmaceutical LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) is a software service developed for use in various labs which helps in achieving automation of operations in a laboratory, it also helps in categorizing and managing information associated with the lab. This software helps in keeping a track of the information resulting in enhanced efficiency and effectiveness of operations.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for automated operations from the various industries due to the demand for efficient operations is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in incidences of chronic diseases globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High levels of cost associated with installation and integration of these software services is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of knowledgeable and skilled technicians for the integration and operations of this system is expected to restrain the market growth

Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers Involved in the Market are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the pharmaceutical laboratory information management systems market are LabWare; Abbott Laboratories; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Epic Systems Corporation; Autoscribe Informatics; Genologics, an Illumina company; Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; IBM Watson Health; LabLynx, Inc.; LabVantage Solutions, Inc.; LABWORKS; Siemens; CompuGroup Medical SE; Orchard Software Corporation​; Cerner Corporation; SCC SOFT COMPUTER; Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; Medical Information Technology, Inc. and CPSI.

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Laboratory Information Management Systems Market

By Product Standalone Integrated

By Delivery Mode On-Premise Web-Based Cloud-Based

By Component Service Software



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Genohm. This acquisition will enable Agilent in developing different informatics solutions for the various operational segments of laboratories

In September 2015, Illumina, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of GenoLogics Life Science Software Inc. This acquisition will help in developing enhanced LIMS software solutions and enhance Illumina’s informatics solution portfolio

Competitive Analysis:

Global pharmaceutical laboratory information management systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical laboratory information management systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

