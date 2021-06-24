Global Digital Therapeutics Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2021-2028

Global Digital Therapeutics Market report is generated by keeping in mind all the necessities of the businesses required for achieving successful business growth. This business report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. Objectives of the marketing research are kept in mind while preparing this report. Market segmentation study is carried out in terms of markets covered, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency, and pricing in this report. Company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments are taken into consideration for studying the company profiles. It gives key measurements, the status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for businesses and organizations.



Rising awareness regarding the benefits of digital therapeutics coupled with technological advancements in mobile healthcare have led to the rise in demand for digital therapeutics globally. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital therapeutics will exhibit a CAGR of around 21.04% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Digital therapeutics is a subset of digital healthcare that helps to prevent, manage and treat a medical disease or a disorder. Moreover, digital therapeutics also help to treat psychological conditions. Digital therapeutics help to improve patient outcomes as it is evidence-based digital healthcare technology. Digital therapeutics technology is effective and efficient in diagnosing conditions that are poorly addressed by the healthcare system such as chronic diseases, neurological disorders, and much more. Not just that, digital therapeutics help to deliver cheaper healthcare treatment and saves a good amount of time for the patient as well as the healthcare provider.

The rising penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other similar gadgets coupled with rising healthcare applications and software have propelled the growth in demand for digital therapeutics. The rising incidence of chronic diseases coupled with rising demand for controlled costs of healthcare facilities and treatment has further fuelled the demand for digital therapeutics. Rising advancements in technological up-gradation will further boost up the digital therapeutics market value.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

ATENTIV

2Morrow Inc.

Ayogo Health Inc.

Ginger

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognoa

Better Therapeutics, Inc

CogniFit

CANARY HEALTH

Kaia Health

Happify, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

Mindstrong Health

Natural Cycles USA Corp

Noom, Inc.

GAIA AG

Omada Health, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Smartpatient gmbh

Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

SAMSUNG

Voluntis

Livongo

ResMed

Fitbit, Inc.

The digital therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel and applications. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the product type, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into software and devices.

Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into B2C and B2B. B2C is sub-segmented into patients and caregivers. B2B is sub-segmented into providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies and other buyers.

Based on the applications, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into preventive applications and treatment/care-related applications. Preventive applications are further sub-segmented into pre-diabetes, obesity, nutrition, lifestyle management and other preventive applications. Treatment/care-related applications are also sub-segmented into diabetes, CNS disorders, chronic respiratory disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, smoking cessation, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, substance use and addiction management, rehabilitation and patient care and other treatment/care-related applications.

Digital Therapeutics Market Country Level Analysis

The digital therapeutics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, sales channel and applications as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital therapeutics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital therapeutics market where the U.S. is the largest contributor. This is due to rising focus on improvement and advancement of healthcare technologies coupled with increased research and development proficiencies in this direction. Favourable reimbursement policies coupled with presence of major and key players in this region are also acting as major growth determinants for the market. However, it is Asia-Pacific region which is set to undergo the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of the increased investment in healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Rising smartphone penetration coupled with rising awareness regarding various self-management healthcare applications will further boost up the digital therapeutics market growth.

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

