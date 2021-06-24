Connected Toys Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Connected toys are internet enabled devices with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or other capabilities build in. These toys, which may or may not be smart toys.Connected toys are versatile tools because in most cases parents program learning exercises and event trackers to keep their children safe. Connected toys mainly consist of a microphone and speaker, and an app that processes data. This toy provides children with a more personalized experience through embedded software with speech recognition software. These toys also help parents keep track of their children’s whereabouts.

The Connected Toys key players in this market include:

LEGO Group

Sphero

Mattel

PLAYMOBIL

Hasbro

Sony

K’NEX

Konami

PlayFusion

Anki

WowWee

DXTR Labs

Leka

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Smartphone-Connected Toys

App-Connected Drones

Console-Connected Toys

Tablet-Connected Toys

By Application, this report covers the following segments

2–5 Years

6–8 Years

9–12 Years

Teenagers

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Connected Toys industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Connected Toys Market Report

What was the Connected Toys Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Connected Toys Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Connected Toys Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Connected Toys market.

The market share of the global Connected Toys market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Connected Toys market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Connected Toys market.

