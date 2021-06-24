Mhealth Solutions Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

mHealth refers to providing a healthy mobile-based or mobile-enhanced solution. MHealth allows healthcare professionals to save time by accessing patient information more effectively, ensuring better care for patients even if their primary clinician is absent It can also improve health.

mHealth solutions market is projected to reach USD 213.6 billion by 2027 from USD 50.8 billion in 2020, at a high CAGR of 33% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

The key players covered in this study

Withings

BioTelemetry

athenahealth

AgaMatrix

iHealth Lab

ATandT

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

Nokia Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blood Pressure Monitor

Glucose Meter

Peak Flow Meter

Market segment by Application, split into

Weight Loss

Woman Health

Personal Health Record

Medication

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Mhealth Solutions industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Mhealth Solutions Market Report

1. What was the Mhealth Solutions Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Mhealth Solutions Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mhealth Solutions Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Mhealth Solutions market.

The market share of the global Mhealth Solutions market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Mhealth Solutions market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Mhealth Solutions market.

