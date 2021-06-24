Duty-Free Retailing Market 2021 Estimates, CAGR, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Dufry, Lagardère, Lotte Shopping, LVMH, Aer Rianta International (ARI), China Duty Free Group, Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, Gebr. Heinemann, JR/Group (James Richardson)

”

The Duty-Free Retailing market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the US and the world. In just a short period, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the authorities have resulted in consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the Duty-Free Retailing market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the Duty-Free Retailing market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive Duty-Free Retailing market research report.

Post-COVID Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Condition:

Just like all the markets in the world, the Duty-Free Retailing market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Duty-Free Retailing market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insight into the Duty-Free Retailing market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the Duty-Free Retailing market research report.

Market Key Players

The following players hold a major share of the market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Duty-Free Retailing market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the Duty-Free Retailing market research report will give you accurate information.

Top Leading Companies in Global Duty-Free Retailing Market 2021:

Dufry, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free, LVMH, Aer Rianta International (ARI), China Duty Free Group, Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, Gebr. Heinemann, JR/Group (James Richardson), King Power International Group (Thailand), The Shilla Duty Free

Market Segmentation

There are many segments in the Duty-Free Retailing market and each is dependent on the other. In the Duty-Free Retailing market research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on Duty-Free Retailing’s various market segments.

Product Types Segments:

Perfumes, Cosmetics , Alcohol, Cigarettes

Applications Segments:

Airports, Onboard Aircraft, Seaports , Train Stations

Market Regions

The Duty-Free Retailing international market takes a lot of its cues from the US market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the US market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Duty-Free Retailing market. Sine lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the Duty-Free Retailing market research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Duty-Free Retailing market and its facts & figures.

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Russia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

FAQS in the report:

What are the growth opportunities in the Duty-Free Retailing market like?

What’s the top-performing product segment?

In the next few years, which regional market will be on top?

What application segment will have consistent growth?

What are the new growth opportunities in the Duty-Free Retailing market?

What are the future challenges in the future?

Who are key players in the Duty-Free Retailing market?



What are the emerging trends for market growth?

Key growth strategies to sustain growth in the global Duty-Free Retailing market?

How will the post-COVID-19 market look?

TOC for the Global Duty-Free Retailing Market:

Section 1 Duty-Free Retailing Product Definition

Section 2 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Duty-Free Retailing Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Duty-Free Retailing Business Revenue

2.3 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Overview

2.4 COVID-19 Impact on Duty-Free Retailing Industry

Section 3 Manufacturer Duty-Free Retailing Business Introduction

3.1 Dufry Duty-Free Retailing Business Introduction

3.1.1 Dufry Duty-Free Retailing Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.1.2 Dufry Duty-Free Retailing Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Dufry Interview Record

3.1.4 Dufry Duty-Free Retailing Business Profile

3.1.5 Dufry Duty-Free Retailing Product Specification

3.2 Lagardère Travel Retail Duty-Free Retailing Business Introduction

3.2.1 Lagardère Travel Retail Duty-Free Retailing Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.2.2 Lagardère Travel Retail Duty-Free Retailing Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Lagardère Travel Retail Duty-Free Retailing Business Overview

3.2.5 Lagardère Travel Retail Duty-Free Retailing Product Specification

3.3 Lotte Duty Free Duty-Free Retailing Business Introduction

3.3.1 Lotte Duty Free Duty-Free Retailing Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2015-2020

3.3.2 Lotte Duty Free Duty-Free Retailing Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 Lotte Duty Free Duty-Free Retailing Business Overview

3.3.5 Lotte Duty Free Duty-Free Retailing Product Specification

3.4 LVMH Duty-Free Retailing Business Introduction

3.5 Aer Rianta International (ARI) Duty-Free Retailing Business Introduction

3.6 China Duty Free Group Duty-Free Retailing Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Region Level)

4.1 North America Country

4.1.1 United States Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.1.2 Canada Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.2 South America Country

4.2.1 South America Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3 Asia Country

4.3.1 China Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.2 Japan Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.3 India Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.3.4 Korea Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4 Europe Country

4.4.1 Germany Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.2 UK Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.3 France Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.4 Italy Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.4.5 Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5 Other Country and Region

4.5.1 Middle East Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5.2 Africa Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.5.3 GCC Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Price Analysis 2015-2020

4.6 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis 2015-2020

4.7 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis

Section 5 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

5.1 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2015-2020

5.2 Different Duty-Free Retailing Product Type Price 2015-2020

5.3 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis

Section 6 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

6.1 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2015-2020

6.2 Different Industry Price 2015-2020

6.3 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis

Section 7 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

7.1 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2015-2020

7.2 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis

Section 8 Duty-Free Retailing Market Forecast 2020-2025

8.1 Duty-Free Retailing Segmentation Market Forecast (Region Level)

8.2 Duty-Free Retailing Segmentation Market Forecast (Product Type Level)

8.3 Duty-Free Retailing Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)

8.4 Duty-Free Retailing Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)

Section 9 Duty-Free Retailing Segmentation Product Type

9.1 Perfumes Product Introduction

9.2 Cosmetics Product Introduction

9.3 Alcohol Product Introduction

9.4 Cigarettes Product Introduction

Section 10 Duty-Free Retailing Segmentation Industry

10.1 Airports Clients

10.2 Onboard Aircraft Clients

10.3 Seaports Clients

10.4 Train Stations Clients

Section 11 Duty-Free Retailing Cost of Production Analysis

11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis

11.2 Technology Cost Analysis

11.3 Labor Cost Analysis

11.4 Cost Overview

Section 12 Conclusion

