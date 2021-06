FRP vessels Market is expected to reach $6.28 Billion by 2028: COVID Impact, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast

Some of the major FRP vessel players holding high market share include Faber Industrie, Luxfer Group, ZCL Composites Inc, and Hexagon Composites

Evolve business intelligence has published a new market research report on the global FRP Vessels market. According to the published study, “The global FRP Vessels market size was valued at $3.75 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $6.28 Billion by 2028 growing at the CAGR of 7.67% from 2021 to 2028.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the FRP vessels market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the FRP vessels market report also includes the following data points:

COVID19 Impact on FRP vessels market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

Opportunity in the FRP vessels market

The recent COVID scenario is expected to have a positive impact on the FRP vessels market. Due to the increasing spread of Coronavirus, several companies are working with a limited workforce leading to delays in work/production. This has impacted the market in the years 2020 and 2021.

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major FRP vessel players holding high market share include Faber Industrie, Luxfer Group, ZCL Composites Inc, and Hexagon Composites. These players use new product development, partnership, and acquisition as key strategies to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

Segmental Analysis

The FRP vessels market is analyzed across the below-mentioned different segments:

Fiber Glass Carbon Others

Resin Polyester Epoxy Others

Application Automotive & Transportation Chemicals Industrial Oil & Gas Water & Wastewater Others



Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the FRP vessels market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Faber Industrie

Luxfer Group

ZCL Composites Inc.

Hexagon Composites

Everest Kanto Cylinders Ltd.

Quantum Fuel Systems

Avanco Group

Denali Incorporated

ULLIT

Worthington Industries, Inc.

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trademap, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the FRP vessels market, in terms of value, segmented based on indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the FRP vessels market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis pertaining to the FRP vessels industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment with respect to individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall FRP vessels market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the FRP vessels market

To profile key players in the FRP vessels market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global FRP vessels market

