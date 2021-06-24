Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)  Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 |key players BAE Systems, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A, General Dynamics, Hanwha Defense

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report: BAE Systems, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.-., General Dynamics, Hanwha Defense, Iveco, Oto Melara Consortium, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Kurganmashzavod JSC, Paramount Group, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB

MARKET DYNAMICS

The focus on enhancing situational awareness in the battlefield and rising incidences of asymmetric warfare are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the infantry vehicle market. However, delays in procurement processes restrain the IFVs market growth to a certain extent while enhancing protection, firepower, and mobility without an increase in weight and cost of the IFVs. Nevertheless, the rise in defense expenditure, especially in emerging economies, is anticipated to boost the growth of the IFVs market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the infantry fighting vehicle market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of infantry fighting vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by type, configuration, application. The global infantry fighting vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading infantry fighting vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the infantry fighting vehicle market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global infantry fighting vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, configuration, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as wheeled, tracked. On the basis of configuration, the market is segmented as amphibious, non-amphibious. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as combat, armored reconnaissance, ambulance, others.

Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

