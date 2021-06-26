Gesture Recognition Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook & Global Forecast to 2027

Latest Gesture Recognition Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising of market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country market in detail.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the gesture recognition market include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., eyeSight Technologies Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, QUALCOMM IncorporatedSOFTKINETIC, and Synaptics Incorporated. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The growing gaming industry across the globe along with increasing popularity of motion control gaming is driving the market growth. It aids constant increasing users of smartphones are also fuelling the demand for gesture recognition. In addition, the rising need of automotive is also boosting the demand in the market. However, unpredictability and difficulty in discovering while operating with gesture recognition instead of manual input are expected to hamper the market growth at a certain level in forecast timeframe.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of gesture recognition.

Market Segmentation

The broad gesture recognition market has been sub-grouped into type and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Touch-based

Multi-Touch System

Motion Gesture

Touchless

Capacitive/Electric Field

Infrared Array

Ultrasonic Technology

2D Camera-Based Technology

3D Vision Technologies

By End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for gesture recognition in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

