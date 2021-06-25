Curing Agents Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Curing Agents Market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 8.26 billion by 2027 while registering this growth at a rate of 7% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

A hardener is a chemical used to accelerate the solidification of a coating. Sometimes referred to as hardener. It plays an important role in gel time, degree of cure, cure cycle, and viscosity. They are used in a variety of applications such as commodities, food, concrete, polymer blends, and more. There are three main categories of hardeners: The first type contains active hydrogen-containing compounds and their derivatives, the second type contains anionic and cationic initiators, and the third type is named reactive crosslinking agent, which has high equivalent weight and crosslinking. with secondary hydroxyl groups in the epoxy resin.

Market Segments

On the basis of type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone Rubber

Others (Acrylic, Natural Rubber, and Vinyl Ester)

On the basis of application

Coatings

Wind Energy

Construction

Adhesives

Composites

Electrical & Electronics

Key Players

The major players operating in the curing agents market are Evonik Industries (Germany), Hexion Inc. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Cardolite Corporation (US), and BASF (Germany).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Curing Agents industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Curing Agents Market Report

1. What was the Curing Agents Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Curing Agents Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Curing Agents Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Curing Agents market.

The market share of the global Curing Agents market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Curing Agents market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Curing Agents market.

