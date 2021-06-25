Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028

The global next generation implants (NGI) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.45 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing global geriatric population with rising age-related bone diseases is a key factor driving demand for next generation implants. Major companies are focusing on development of next generation medical implants such as cardiac devices, retinal implants, neurostimulators, and blood pressure sensors, which can bring improvements in patients’ lives and help them to continue their daily activities with least amount of discomfort.

Implantation devices currently available in the market are comparatively smaller in size and offer more functionality and sensitivity than earlier devices due to rapid technological advancements in the medical sector. Smaller-sized devices are more lightweight and consume less energy and offer higher level of comfort for patients. These devices are also an important tool for doctors to monitor and offer diagnosis and treatment in a more customized manner. Next generation medical implants are primarily based on wireless technology, especially for charging. The implanted device can also be wirelessly connected with other devices to display status and generated data.

The market report on the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Next Generation Implants (NGI) market. The report aims to shed light on the prevalent business strategies and models, analyze the market trends, and investigate the growth of the market through thorough statistical analysis. The report also covers the assessment of the overall market, depending on the validated industry data obtained through primary and secondary research.

Top key Companies in Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market include are:

Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Company, Wright Medical Group N.V, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

