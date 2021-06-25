Coal Tar Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028

The global coal tar market size is expected to reach USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the coal tar market is driven significantly by need for coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting processes.

Another key factor driving growth of this market is rapidly increasing consumption of coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting due to rising demand for aluminum for a range of industrial manufacturing and construction applications. Coal tar pitch is used in asphalt for blacktop of roads, as a base for paints and coatings, and also as binder in asphalt products, in addition to being widely used in steel and aluminum production. It is one of the significant products of graphite electrodes that are used in electric arc furnaces. The need for energy security has been resulting in rising focus on development of alternative energy resources such as shale oil, bio-oil, and coal-derived fuels. Coal liquefaction entails a process of converting coal into liquid hydrocarbons, including liquid fuels and petrochemicals. Coal tar is a by-product resulting from the production of coke and coal gas from coal. Rising need for energy security and increasing use of coal-derived fuel is expected to continue to drive growth of the global coal tar market going ahead.

The market report on the Coal Tar market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Coal Tar market.

this 250-page research report "Coal Tar Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 – 2027"

A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Coal Tar business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.

The Coal Tar market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to Coal Tar market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

Top key Companies in Coal Tar Market include are:

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Rain Carbon Inc., Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, DEZA, a. s., Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., Koppers Inc., Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd., Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., and Tar Alliance AM.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coal tar market based on type, application, end-use, marketing channel, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028) Low Temperature Coal Tar Medium Temperature Coal Tar High Temperature Coal Tar



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021-2028) Coal Tar Pitch Carbon Black Oil Specialty Oils



End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028) Aluminum Industry Roofing Tire Industry Paint Industry Wood Preservation Others



Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028) Online Offline



Region wise performance of the Coal Tar industry

This report studies the global Coal Tar market status and forecast, categorizes the global Coal Tar market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

