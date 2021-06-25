Data Management Platform Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Data Management Platform Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 8% during 2021-2027. A data management platform is a central hub for storing vast amounts of data for later use by advertisers and marketers. Stored data must be organized, classified, translated and shared with appropriate parties, including marketers, publishers and other businesses. This platform has the ability to manage and control all kinds of information.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Organization

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises

By Vertical

Healthcare and Life science

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Retail and Consumer goods

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Others (travel and hospitality, education, research, and real estate)

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

Company Profile

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Neustar, Inc.

Rocket Fuel, Inc.

Turn Inc.

KBM Group LLC

Cxense ASA

Lotame Solutions, Inc.

Krux Digital, LLC

eXelate, Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Data Management Platform Market

The market share of the global Data Management Platform Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Data Management Platform Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Data Management Platform Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Data Management Platform Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Management Platform Market Report

What was the Data Management Platform Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Management Platform Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

