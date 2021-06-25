Data Management Platform Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Data Management Platform Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 8% during 2021-2027. A data management platform is a central hub for storing vast amounts of data for later use by advertisers and marketers. Stored data must be organized, classified, translated and shared with appropriate parties, including marketers, publishers and other businesses. This platform has the ability to manage and control all kinds of information.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Organization
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large enterprises
By Vertical
- Healthcare and Life science
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecom and Information Technology (IT)
- Retail and Consumer goods
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Government and Defense
- Others (travel and hospitality, education, research, and real estate)
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premises
Company Profile
- Oracle Corporation
- Adobe Systems Incorporated
- Neustar, Inc.
- Rocket Fuel, Inc.
- Turn Inc.
- KBM Group LLC
- Cxense ASA
- Lotame Solutions, Inc.
- Krux Digital, LLC
- eXelate, Inc.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Data Management Platform Market
- The market share of the global Data Management Platform Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Data Management Platform Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Data Management Platform Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Data Management Platform Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Data Management Platform Market Report
- What was the Data Management Platform Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Management Platform Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
