Quantum Cryptography Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Quantum Cryptography Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 18% during 2021-2027. Quantum cryptography is precisely defined as a technique that uses photons to generate a cryptographic key and then transmits it to a receiver using an appropriate communication channel. Quantum Cryptography was discovered at Columbia University in the 1970s. The encryption key plays the most important role in encryption. Used to encrypt/decrypt data. Quantum cryptography allows users to communicate using more secure methods than existing technologies.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By security type:
- Network security
- Application security
By vertical:
- Government and defense
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Others (telecom, energy and utilities, logistics, and education)
By services:
- Consulting and advisory
- Deployment and integration
- Support and maintenance
Company Profile
- ID Quantique SA
- MagiQ Technologies, Inc.
- NuCrypt LLC
- Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.
- Qubitekk
- QuintessenceLabs
- qutools GmbH
- Toshiba Corporation
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Quantum Cryptography Market
- The market share of the global Quantum Cryptography Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Quantum Cryptography Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Quantum Cryptography Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Quantum Cryptography Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Quantum Cryptography Market Report
- What was the Quantum Cryptography Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Quantum Cryptography Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
