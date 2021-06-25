Big Boom in Mango Juice Market 2028

The Mango Juice Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Mango Juice Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Mango is known as the “King of Fruits.” Mango and its juice, also known as “aam ras,” contain a variety of vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthy human body. Mangoes are high in vitamin C, beta carotene, potassium, iron, and many other nutrients that aid in the battle against infections and the overall well-being of the body. The exotic fruit, renowned for its delicious and heavenly taste, is soothing and nourishing and is most common during the summer months.

Top Key Players:- Coca Cola Company, Del Monte Foods, Dohler Group, Hershey, Nestle SA, Paperboat, Parle Agro, PepsiCo, Tropicana, True Organic

The growing popularity of tropical fruits, as well as the health consciousness, are the major factors driving the growth of the mango juice market. Because of market demand for indigenous and non-indigenous fruits, industrial demand for tropical fruits and mangoes is rapidly increasing. Mango production has increased dramatically in recent years, surpassing 45 million tonnes in 2015. Growing disposable income and product innovation are two other factors that have dramatically accelerated mango fruit juice sales.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Specialty Mango Juice, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global mango juice market is segmented on the basis of category, packaging type, and distribution channel. On the basis of category the global mango juice market is segmented into organic, and conventional. Based on packaging type the global mango juice market is segmented into bottles, cans, cartons, and others. Based on distribution channel the global mango juice market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Mango Juice market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Mango Juice market in these regions.

