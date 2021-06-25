Smart Agriculture Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Smart Agriculture Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 10% during 2021-2027. Smart agriculture is a concept focused on providing the agricultural industry with the infrastructure to take advantage of advanced technologies. Additionally, connected technologies such as WiFi, Zigbee, additional wireless sensors, and low-power wide area network technologies are just some of the many technologies that help farmers efficiently perform a variety of agricultural tasks such as harvesting, purchasing, planting, and inventory management.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By type

Precision Farming

Livestock

Aquaculture

Greenhouse

By Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Yield Monitoring

Soil Heath Monitoring

Irrigation System

VRT (Variable Rate Technology)

Asset Management

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Company Profile

Ag Leader Technology, Inc

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction Inc.

Deere & Company

Raven Industries, Inc.

Semiosbio Technologies Inc.

SST Software

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Positioning Group

Trimble, Inc

