Asia-Pacific Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The Asia-Pacific healthcare CDMO market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven due to the growing demand for generics drugs in the region. Cost benefits owing to low labor costs and capital expenditures are the key reasons for outsourcing to the Asia-Pacific region. India has been established as a prominent player, specifically in the manufacturing of solid dosage forms for the large-scale production of generics for the global markets. Further, generic companies in India such as Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Cadila Healthcare Ltd. have developed into major global generics players and further contribute to the healthcare CDMO market growth.

The Asia-Pacific market for healthcare CDMO is segregated on the basis of services and region. Based on services, the market is further classified into contract development and contract manufacturing. The contract manufacturing services segment is projected to have a significant share in the Asia-Pacific healthcare CDMO market owing to the significant adoption of outsourcing services by pharmaceutical companies across the globe. The contract development services are further classified into clinical, preclinical, and laboratory services. The clinical segment is projected to have significant growth in the market owing to increasing clinical research.

Moreover, the contract manufacturing services segment is further classified into API, finished dosage formulations, and medical devices. The API contract manufacturing services segment is significantly contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific healthcare CDMO market is further segregated into China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. China is projected to have a considerable share in the Asia-Pacific healthcare CDMO market owing to significant investment in drug discovery and development in the country.

Asia-Pacific Healthcare CDMO Market Segmentation

By Services

Contract Development

Clinical

Preclinical

Laboratory Services

Contract Manufacturing

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Finish Dosage Formulations

Medical Devices

Regional Analysis

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Almac Group Ltd.

Baxter International, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Catalent Inc.

Covance Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

