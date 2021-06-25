Data Center Switch Market 2021 Trends, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The Data Center Switch Market was valued at USD 13.61 billion in 2020, and it is expected to be worth USD 18.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2027.

A data center is the premise of networked computers and storage used by organizations in various fields to organize, process, store and distribute vast amounts of data. Businesses typically rely heavily on the applications, services, and data contained in their data centers, so they focus on their daily activities and become valuable assets. A data center switch is typically located in the server area within a data center and is one of the essential requirements of the premises. Datacenter switches are a new technology with a new class of switches and networking infrastructure. Datacenter switches are primarily high-performance switches for large enterprises and cloud providers that rely heavily on virtualization. It can be deployed across data centers or fixed on a two-tier (leaf-spine) or one-tier flat mesh or fabric architecture.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of the Global Data Center Switch Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/data-center-switch-market/58154/

Market Segments

By Type:

Core Switches

Distribution Switches

Access Switches

By Technology:

Ethernet

Fibre Channel

InfiniBand

By Bandwidth:

< 1 Gbps

>1 Gbps to <10 Gbps

>10 Gbps to <40 Gbps

>40 Gbps

Key Players

Arista Networks

Juniper Networks Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Extreme Networks

NEC Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Fortinet

Dell

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Data Center Switch industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Center Switch Market Report

1. What was the Data Center Switch Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Data Center Switch Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Center Switch Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Data Center Switch market.

The market share of the global Data Center Switch market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Data Center Switch market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Data Center Switch market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404