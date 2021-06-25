Automotive Robotics Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast – 2027

The Automotive Robotics Market was valued at USD 9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 16 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period (2021 – 2027).

Automobile manufacturers are adopting robotics in their manufacturing processes because robots offer a number of advantages, such as increased accuracy, efficiency, flexibility, and reliability on production lines. This adoption of automotive robotics has made the automotive industry the most automated industry worldwide and one of the largest users of industrial robots in the world. Automobile manufacturing robots also give automakers a competitive advantage and protect workers from difficult and dangerous tasks by improving quality, increasing capacity, and reducing warranty costs. In addition, automotive assembly plants mainly use automotive robotics for applications such as spot welding, painting, etc. However, there are many other opportunities for automotive robots to be used throughout the supply chain.

Market Segments

By Component

Controller

Robotic arm

End effector

Sensors

Drive

others

By Type

Articulated

Cylindrical

SCARA

Cartesian

Others

By Application

Welding

Painting

Cutting

Material Handling

Key Players

Some of the key players of global automotive robotics market include Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Yamaha Robotics, Comau SpA, Universal Robots, Denso Wave Incorporated, Stäubli, Dürr AG, Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Harmonic Drive System, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Reis Gmbh & Co. Kg Maschinenfabrik, KUKA AG, and Panasonic Welding Systems Co. Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Robotics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Robotics Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Robotics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Robotics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Robotics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Robotics market.

The market share of the global Automotive Robotics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Robotics market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Robotics market.

