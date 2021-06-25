Vermicompost Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Vermicompost Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 15% during 2021-2027. Vermicompost is a product formed by the composting method using many species such as white worms, usually red worms, worms and other earthworms. Also known as worm manure, worm humus or worm castings to make decomposing food waste or assorted mixtures of vegetables, vermiculite and bedding ingredients. This is the final product degradation of biological material by earthworms. These artifacts were exposed to contain reduced levels of toxins and higher penetration of nutrients.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Application
- Home Gardening
- Landscaping
- Golf Courses
- Horticultural Industry
By Type
- Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting
- Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting
- Others
Company Profile
- MyNOKE
- NutriSoil
- Davo’s Worm Farms
- Earthworm
- Wormpower
- Kahariam Farms
- SAOSIS
- Sri Gayathri Biotec
- Jialiming
- Dirt Dynasty
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Vermicompost Market
- The market share of the global Vermicompost Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Vermicompost Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Vermicompost Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Vermicompost Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Vermicompost Market Report
- What was the Vermicompost Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Vermicompost Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
