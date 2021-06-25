Volumetric Video Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Volumetric Video Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 31% during 2021-2027. Volume video captures an action or scene from multiple perspectives and then uses the captured information to create a depth map of the recorded video. For example, each manifold can use a minimum of 4 sensors or 7 sensors in most locations to capture any orientation in the system. In addition, other software is used to provide the necessary effects to the video. Several players have also established volumetric video studios to provide customized services according to customer requirements.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Volumetric Capture
- Hardware
- Camera Unit
- Processing Unit
- Software
- Photogrammetry Software
- Services
By Application
- Medical
- Sports, Events, & Entertainment
- Signage & Advertisement
- Education & Training
- Others
Company Profile
- Holoxica
- Scatter
- The Coretec Group, Inc.
- VOSTOK VR
- Voxon Photonics
- 4D View Solution SAS
- Dimension
- Microsoft Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- RealView Imaging Ltd
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Volumetric Video Market
- The market share of the global Volumetric Video Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Volumetric Video Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Volumetric Video Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Volumetric Video Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Volumetric Video Market Report
- What was the Volumetric Video Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Volumetric Video Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
