Current Sensor Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast – 2027

The Current Sensor Market size exceeded USD 2 billion in 2019 and is poised to grow at around 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A current sensor, commonly called a current transformer or CT, is a device that uses a magnetic field to measure the current flowing through a wire to sense the current and produce a proportional output. It is used for both AC and DC current. It is used in various applications such as motor drive circuits and inverter circuits. Current sensors are used in a variety of industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications.

Market Segments

By Type

Open-loop

Closed-loop

By Current Sensing Technology

Hall Effect

Current Transformer

Flux Gate

Rogowski Coil

By End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Telecommunication

Key Players

The key players that have major global current sensor market share include Infineon Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Tamura Corp., TDK Corporation, LEM International SA, Pulse Electronics, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Sensitec GmbH, which are profiled in this report.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Current Sensor industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Current Sensor Market Report

1. What was the Current Sensor Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Current Sensor Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Current Sensor Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Current Sensor market.

The market share of the global Current Sensor market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Current Sensor market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Current Sensor market.

