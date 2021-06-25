Global Automation Testing Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

Automated testing, or test automation, is a type of programming testing procedure in which a software tool is used to control the execution of a software application and then compares actual test results with predicted results. In automated testing, test engineers write programming scripts and use appropriate software to test these application cases. Tools and strategies used in automated testing can reduce the need for manual intervention in repetitive processes.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Automation Testing Market https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automation-testing-market/24134/

The Automation Testing key players in this market include:

IBM

Broadcom

Micro Focus

Capgemini

Microsoft

Tricentis

SmartBear Software

Parasoft

Cigniti Technologies

Ranorex

TestPlant

By Type, the market is primarily split into

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automation Testing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automation Testing Market Report

What was the Automation Testing Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Automation Testing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automation Testing Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automation Testing market.

The market share of the global Automation Testing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automation Testing market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automation Testing market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404