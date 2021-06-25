Wafer Level Packaging Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Wafer Level Packaging Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 20% during 2021-2027. Wafer-level packaging (WLP) is used to interconnect electronic components such as resistors, capacitors, transistors, etc. on a single chip to create integrated circuits and utilize solder bumps deposited on chip pads. WLP allows wafer manufacturing, packaging, testing, and burn-in to be integrated at the wafer level to streamline the manufacturing process performed on the device.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Integration Type
- Fan-in WLP
- Fan-out WLP
By Industry
- Electronics
- IT & Telecommunication
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Others (Media & Entertainment and Non-Conventional Energy Resources)
By Bumping Technology
- Copper Pillar
- Solder Bumping
- Gold Bumping
- Others (Aluminum & Conductive Polymer Bumping)
Company Profile
- Amkor Technology
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- Brewer Science, Inc.
- Deca Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Infineon Technologies AG
- LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
- Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.
- STATS ChipPAC Ltd
- Tokyo Electron Limited
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Wafer Level Packaging Market
- The market share of the global Wafer Level Packaging Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Wafer Level Packaging Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Wafer Level Packaging Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Wafer Level Packaging Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Wafer Level Packaging Market Report
- What was the Wafer Level Packaging Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Wafer Level Packaging Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
