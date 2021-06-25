Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Global Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness market was valued at USD 14980 in 2020 and will reach USD 26040 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2027.

Secondary wiring harnesses used in vehicles are sets of wires that connect other electrical and electronic devices directly with primary wiring without additional modifications or attachments of connectors. A secondary wiring harness consists of wires and connectors for a direct connection between primary wiring and electronic and electrical components. A wiring harness is a structured set of wires, terminals, and connectors that relay information and power throughout the vehicle. Technologies such as advanced infotainment systems and safety and security systems have increased the practice of assembling auxiliary wiring harnesses in vehicles.

Market Segments

By Automotive Application

Engine Harness

Cabin (Interior)

Door Harness

Airbag Harness

Electronic Parking Brakes

Electronic Gear Shift System

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle

HEV

BEV

PHEV

Key Players

The key players in the automotive secondary wiring harness market are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Lear Corporation. (US), Aptiv PLC (UK), Yazaki Corporation. (Japan), and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nexans (France), Samvardhana Motherson Group. (India), Leoni AG (Germany), THB Group. (China) and Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group (India) are amongst the other important players in this market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness market.

The market share of the global Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness market.

