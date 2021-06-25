Data-Centric Security Market Business Overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast – 2027

The Global Data-Centric Security Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 9.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23% from 2021 to 2027.

Data-centric security software and solutions scrutinize and protect data at rest, data in motion, and data in motion through multiple protocols and standards. Therefore, businesses must install software and solutions to reduce the threat posed by hackers, internal threats, and other malicious attacks, and to consistently observe the activity of confidential data. This solution protects mission-critical data in disparate silos such as files, databases, and the cloud. In addition, regulations in several countries have established new rules for protecting customer information. Regarding the security and privacy of customers’ personal financial information, there are regulations for medical record security such as HIPAA and standards for the financial industry such as PCI-DSS. Data protection, data classification, and discovery, data governance, and compliance are some of the key features that data security software and solutions should have.

Market Segments

By Solutions: Data Protection, Data Governance, Data Auditing, Others

By Services: Professional Services (Support and Maintenance, Training and Education, Planning and Consulting), Managed Services

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

By Organization Size: Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defense, Telecom and IT, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others

Key Players

Major vendors in the global Data-centric Security market include Informatica (US), NetApp (US), IBM (US), Broadcom (US), Microfocus (US), Varonis Systems (US), Talend (US), OrangeCyberdefense (France), Forcepoint (US), Imperva (US), PKWARE (US), Seclore (US), Fasoo (South Korea), Protegrity (US), Egnyte (US), Netwrix (US), Digital Guardian (US), Securiti (US),

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Data-Centric Security industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data-Centric Security Market Report

1. What was the Data-Centric Security Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Data-Centric Security Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data-Centric Security Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Data-Centric Security market.

The market share of the global Data-Centric Security market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Data-Centric Security market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Data-Centric Security market.

